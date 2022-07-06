‘Evil’ Scores Speedy Season 4 Renewal at Paramount+

Paramount+ will continue to be Evil.

The Paramount Global-backed streamer has handed out a speedy season four renewal for Robert and Michelle King’s former CBS drama Evil. The news arrives mere weeks after season three of the series starring Katja Herberts and Mike Colter launched its third season on the platform.

“Evil continues to expand its fanbase of both critics and viewers alike; season three currently has a 100 percent rating on Rotten Tomatoes and it is a consistent top five most-watched original series and acquisition driver for the service,” said Nicole Clemens, president, Paramount+ original scripted series. “We couldn’t be more excited to be terrified by what Robert and Michelle create for season four with our outstanding cast bringing it to life.”

Originally developed for CBS, Evil aired its first season on the broadcast network before moving to the streamer for its sophomore debut. The cast also includes Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco and Dalya Knapp.

Evil is produced in-house at CBS Studios, where married showrunners the Kings have been based for years with an overall deal. Through their King Size Productions banner, the Kings also have The Good Wife spinoff The Good Fight, with that series set to end later this year with its sixth and final season. Elsewhere, the Kings are behind Showtime’s Your Honor, which star Bryan Cranston revealed would end with its second season on the premium cable network. The couple also exec produce The Bite, which airs on Spectrum Originals.