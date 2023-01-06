‘Extra’ Backs Billy Bush Over Leak of Sexualized Joke About Kendall Jenner

The team behind Extra is supporting host Billy Bush in light of his unaired joke about Kendall Jenner having been recently leaked to the media.

Daily Beast published audio Friday of Bush joking on the Extra set last year about Jenner dressing for Halloween as Jessie from the Toy Story franchise. In audio that the outlet reported was leaked by an unnamed source, Bush can be heard saying, “Kendall goes as Jessie, and believe me, there were a lot of woodies.” Laughter was also audible after the joke that references Toy Story cowboy Woody, voiced by Tom Hanks in the films.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, a representative for Telepictures, which produces the syndicated TV newsmagazine, said: “As with many forms of production in the entertainment industry, the show’s creative process allows the flexibility to try different jokes and banter. In the end, some material lands on the cutting room floor, including remarks that may be too edgy to air on broadcast television.”

THR has reached out to representatives for both Bush and Jenner for additional comment.

Bush joined Extra in 2019 after his 2016 exit from the Today show following leaked audio of conversation between himself and then-Apprentice host Donald Trump spurring national headlines and debate. The footage, obtained and published by The Washington Post a month before the 2016 election, dated from 2005 and featured Trump notably boasting about sexual assault as Bush laughed.

During a 2017 interview with THR, Bush said that the attention surrounding the Trump clip led him to a process of soul-searching and that he “developed a commitment to become a better, fuller man.”