‘Extra’ Launches on Snapchat With Rachel Lindsay as Host (Exclusive)

Extra is launching on Snapchat with Rachel Lindsay as host.

Starting on Wednesday, the entertainment news show will expand its reach to the Snapchat Discover audience. Lindsay, who currently serves as a correspondent on the syndicated newsmagazine program, will run down the headlines on the new platform. (Viewers can subscribe to the channel here.)

Extra is produced by Warner Bros. Unscripted Television in association with Telepictures and covers the world of entertainment, pop culture, breaking headlines and politics through the lens of celebrities.

On Snapchat’s Discover, Extra will feature breaking celebrity news, A-List interviews and juicy drama, “bringing snapchatters all the most Extra stories coming out of Hollywood daily with an additional finger on the pulse of what is fresh and trending in young Hollywood and on social media,” per Tuesday’s announcement.

“Bringing Extra to Snapchat was a no-brainer as it’s one of the most engaging platforms,” said Bob Mohler, svp of digital at Warner Bros. Unscripted Television. “We look forward to bringing Extra content to Snapchat’s mobile-first audience and continuing to grow our partnership with the platform.”

Extra‘s Lisa Gregorisch-Dempsey, senior executive producer, and executive producers Theresa Coffino and Jeremy Spiegel added, “We are thrilled to expand our reach and bring Extra’s unique coverage of pop culture and daily entertainment news to Snapchat.” Lindsay noted, “I am very excited to bring Extra to Snapchat and allow a new fan base to keep up with all our pop culture news.”

Lindsay, an attorney and media personality, starred on ABC’s The Bachelorette, which is produced by Warner Bros. TV, in 2017. She started working for Extra‘s linear show as a special correspondent in 2019 and became a full-time correspondent for season 27 in 2020, where she reports out of the Burbank, Calif., studios. Since recently distancing herself from the Bachelor franchise — after fallout from her Extra interview with Chris Harrison — she also currently co-hosts a podcast for The Ringer with Van Lathan called Higher Learning. She is repped by Talent Resources and 42West.

Extra joins a recently announced slate from creators like Megan Thee Stallion and Charli and Dixie D’Amelio, as Snapchat focuses on drawing in more high-profile talent with original unscripted shows. During its Newfront presentation, the company said that over 400 million people watched shows on Snapchat, including 90 percent of U.S. Gen Z, and that over 100 million people watch entertainment content monthly in Snapchat Discover.