‘Extreme Makeover: Home Edition’ Reboot in the Works at ABC

ABC is reaching into the past for it latest unscripted project.

The network is developing a new version of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition, which ran for nine seasons on ABC beginning in 2004. The new version is set to be hosted by Clea Shearer and Joanna Teplin, founders of The Home Edit, and counts Reese Witherspoon’s Hello Sunshine (which acquired Shearer and Teplin’s company in 2022) among its producers.

The ABC project, also from original producers Endemol Shine North America, would be the second update of Extreme Makeover: Home Edition. HGTV aired a single season of the show, hosted by Jesse Tyler Ferguson, in 2020.

As with the original show, Extreme Makeover: Home Edition will offer families in need a major renovation or rebuild of their existing home. Shearer and Teplin will also work with the families “to edit every single item they own, deciding what to part ways with and what to keep that will set their new home up with smart systems built for success,” per the show’s description.

Shearer and Teplin are experienced TV hosts, having fronted the Hello Sunshine-produced Get Organized With the Home Edit for two seasons on Netflix.

Endemol Shine North America and Hello Sunshine are producing with Walt Disney Television Alternative. Shyam Balsé (Masterchef) will serve as showrunner and executive produce with Endemol Shine’s Sharon Levy, DJ Nurre and Michael Heyerman and Hello Sunshine’s Witherspoon, Sara Rea and Cassie Lambert Scalettar.