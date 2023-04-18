F. Murray Abraham’s ‘Mythic Quest’ Exit Followed Alleged Sexual Misconduct Claims, Per Report

F. Murray Abraham’s exit from Mythic Quest is the subject of a recent media report surrounding alleged sexual misconduct allegations made about him during his time on the Apple TV+ series.

According to Rolling Stone, the actor’s departure ahead of the comedy’s third season followed at least two complaints about Abraham’s alleged behavior. Citing an unnamed production source, the outlet reported that the first alleged incident led to Abraham receiving a warning and being told to keep his distance from some of the actresses on the show. Series co-creator and star Rob McElhenney was reportedly later informed of a second alleged incident, at which point Abraham was let go, per the publication.

In a statement shared with The Hollywood Reporter, series producer Lionsgate Television said, “We take allegations of misconduct seriously and investigate them thoroughly. As a matter of corporate policy, we do not discuss our personnel actions.”

THR has reached out to Abraham’s team for comment, along with requesting comment from representatives for Apple and McElhenney.

Abraham was a series regular on the first two seasons of the series, playing author and video game writer C.W. Longbottom, and most recently appeared in the season two finale, which aired June 25, 2021. The series, which hails from co-creators McElhenney, Charlie Day and Megan Ganz, first premiered in February 2020, and its third season finished airing earlier this year.

McElhenney discussed Abraham’s exit with Variety for a piece published in November ahead of season three. “It’s a bummer to not have Murray in this season,” McElhenney said back then. “But we recognize that C.W. is a beloved character and obviously a huge part of the show. So, we made sure that we have a really fitting tribute to him.”

Abraham, who won an Oscar for his role as Antonio Salieri in the 1984 feature Amadeus, is also known for recently starring on the second season of HBO’s The White Lotus, which finished airing in December. His portrayal of Bert Di Grasso, who travels to Sicily with son Dominic (Michael Imperioli) and grandson Albie (Adam DiMarco), earned him a Golden Globe nomination. Abraham also has a role on HBO’s upcoming series White House Plumbers, set to debut May 1.

THR reached out to representatives for HBO, who declined to comment. The White Lotus season two production did not receive any reports about Abraham, per a source close to production.

Other recent TV gigs include voicing the character Khonshu for Disney+’s Moon Knight, which launched its first season last year. Abraham previously earned two Emmy nominations for his part on Showtime’s Homeland and has had roles in such films as All the President’s Men (1976), Scarface (1983), The Grand Budapest Hotel (2014) and Lady and the Tramp (2019).

Jackie Strause contributed to this report.