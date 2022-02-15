Facebook to Be Subject of Showtime’s ‘Super Pumped’ Anthology in Season 2

Showtime has renewed its business-centric anthology series Super Pumped for a second season and has selected its subject: .

The drama from Billions creators Brian Koppelman and David Levien and executive producer Beth Schacter will focus its second installment on the relationship between Facebook (now Meta) founder Mark Zuckerberg and COO Sheryl Sandberg.

Showtime has also picked up a seventh season of Billions, Showtime chairman and CEO David Nevins announced at Tuesday’s ViacomCBS (soon to be Paramount) investor day presentation.

Season two of Super Pumped is the second premium cable series to focus on Facebook. After a bidding war, HBO handed a series order to Doomsday Machine, which will star Claire Foy as Sandberg and is based on the book An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination by Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang.

Like season one of Super Pumped — which premieres Feb. 27 and focuses on the rise and bitter internal battles at Uber — the Facebook-centric season will be based on a book by New York Times reporter Mike Isaac. The book is described as a deep dive into Facebook’s transition from groundbreaking startup to the power it has become. The TV adaptation will zoom in on the relationship between Sandberg and Zuckerberg and the world-changing forces that were unleashed, both intentionally and not, as a result.

Showtime produces Super Pumped. Koppelman and Levien, who have an overall deal at the ViacomCBS outlet, and Schacter serve as writers and showrunners on the series. All three executive produce along with Paul Schiff.

As for Billions, Showtime entertainment president Gary Levine hinted at its continuing in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter last week, noting that Corey Stoll will take a central role following the departure of Damian Lewis after season five. “We’re so pleased at the response to the reboot with Corey Stoll,” he said. “Nothing is set, but Corey is signed up for more. I hope this reinventing of Billions will give it more life. All the pieces are in place for us to do that.”

Koppelman and Levien created Billions with Andrew Ross Sorkin. Koppelman, Levien and Schacter are exec porducers and showrunners.