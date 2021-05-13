‘Falcon and Winter Soldier’ Rises to No. 1 in Nielsen Streaming Rankings

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier claimed the top overall spot in Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the first time in the week of April 12-18.

The Marvel series is the second Disney+ title, after The Mandalorian, to claim the No. 1 overall spot. They’re also among just a handful of titles from streamers other than Netflix to grab the top spot; Amazon’s Coming 2 America and HBO Max’s Wonder Woman 1984 (which was a one-off inclusion in the rankings) are the others.

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier racked up 855 million minutes of viewing time, its highest total so far, for the week its fifth episode was released (Nielsen’s streaming metric measures all episodes of a series). It moved ahead of the prior week’s No. 1, Netflix’s movie Thunder Force (742 million, down from 950 million).

Amazon’s Them continued its strong showing in its second week, growing by nearly 53 percent to 670 million minutes. That was good for second among original series and fourth in the combined rankings. Netflix’s reality show The Circle (443 million minutes) finished third among originals with the debut of its second season.

NCIS topped the acquired series rankings with 779 million minutes of viewing for its 353-episode library on Netflix. Former ABC series The Baker and the Beauty made the acquired series top 10 for the week of its Netflix debut, drawing 315 million minutes of watch time — equivalent to an average audience of about 822,000 viewers per episode based on its total running time.

Streaming platforms contend Nielsen’s methodology doesn’t capture the full scope of viewing on devices other than TV sets. Nielsen also only measures U.S. audiences, not those in other countries, and currently only includes Amazon, Disney+, Hulu and Netflix in its rankings.

Nielsen’s streaming top 10s for April 12-18 are below. Original streaming films are marked with an asterisk.

Original Series

1. The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+), 855 million minutes viewed

2. Them (Amazon), 670 million

3. The Circle (Netflix), 443 million

4. Dad Stop Embarrassing Me (Netflix), 330 million

5. The Crown (Netflix), 321 million

6. This Is a Robbery (Netflix), 315 million

7. The Serpent (Netflix), 226 million

8. Who Killed Sara? (Netflix), 213 million

9. The Great British Baking Show (Netflix), 196 million

10. Family Reunion (Netflix) 171 million

Acquired Series

1. NCIS (Netflix), 779 million minutes

2. Grey’s Anatomy (Netflix), 629 million

3. Cocomelon (Netflix), 609 million

4. Criminal Minds (Netflix), 575 million

5. Schitt’s Creek (Netflix), 489 million

6. Heartland (Netflix), 430 million

7. Nicky, Ricky, Dicky & Dawn (Netflix), 326 million

8. The Baker and the Beauty (Netflix), 315 million

9. Supernatural (Netflix), 313 million

10. New Girl (Netflix), 290 million

Movies

1. Thunder Force* (Netflix), 742 million minutes

2. Why Did You Kill Me* (Netflix), 253 million

3. Synchronic (Netflix), 250 million

4. Moana (Disney+), 166 million

5. Raya and the Last Dragon* (Disney+), 164 million

6. The Little Rascals (Netflix), 153 million

7. Saving Private Ryan (Netflix), 130 million

8. Frozen (Disney+), 124 million

9. Concrete Cowboy* (Netflix), 115 million

10. The Stand-In (Netflix), 114 million