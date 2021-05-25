Fall TV 2021: See the Full Broadcast Primetime Schedule

A show’s spot on a network’s primetime schedule doesn’t necessarily make or break it anymore. The multitude of ways in which people can watch a series after its initial airdate — and the increasingly long tails that networks and marketers pay attention to — mean that scheduling isn’t the life or death proposition it was 30, 20 or even 10 years ago.

Which isn’t to say that it doesn’t matter at all. It’s unlikely, for instance, that FBI would have grown into a three-show franchise for CBS had it not had the most watched drama on TV, NCIS, as a lead-in for its first few years, helping deliver millions of viewers from hour to hour. And if ABC didn’t think it had something in its Wonder Years reboot, the network likely wouldn’t have sandwiched the show between its two biggest returning comedies, The Goldbergs and The Conners.

Below is the full primetime schedule for fall on the five English-language broadcasters. All times are ET/PT, except for live sports telecasts; for those, times are ET only. New series are in italics.