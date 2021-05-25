Fall TV 2021: See the Full Broadcast Primetime Schedule

- Share this article on Facebook
A show’s spot on a network’s primetime schedule doesn’t necessarily make or break it anymore. The multitude of ways in which people can watch a series after its initial airdate — and the increasingly long tails that networks and marketers pay attention to — mean that scheduling isn’t the life or death proposition it was 30, 20 or even 10 years ago.
Which isn’t to say that it doesn’t matter at all. It’s unlikely, for instance, that FBI would have grown into a three-show franchise for CBS had it not had the most watched drama on TV, NCIS, as a lead-in for its first few years, helping deliver millions of viewers from hour to hour. And if ABC didn’t think it had something in its Wonder Years reboot, the network likely wouldn’t have sandwiched the show between its two biggest returning comedies, The Goldbergs and The Conners.
Below is the full primetime schedule for fall on the five English-language broadcasters. All times are ET/PT, except for live sports telecasts; for those, times are ET only. New series are in italics.
|7 p.m.
|7:30 p.m.
|8 p.m.
|8:30 p.m.
|9 p.m.
|9:30 p.m.
|10 p.m.
|10:30 p.m.
|MONDAY
|ABC
|Dancing With the Stars
|The Good Doctor
|CBS
|The Neighborhood
|Bob Hearts Abishola
|NCIS
|NCIS: Hawai’i
|The CW
|All American
|4400
|Fox
|911
|The Big Leap
|NBC
|The Voice
|Ordinary Joe
|TUESDAY
|ABC
|The Bachelorette
|Queens
|CBS
|FBI
|FBI: International
|FBI: Most Wanted
|The CW
|The Flash
|Riverdale
|Fox
|The Resident
|Our Kind of People
|NBC
|The Voice
|La Brea
|New Amsterdam
|WEDNESDAY
|ABC
|The Goldbergs
|The Wonder Years
|The Conners
|Home Economics
|A Million Little Things
|CBS
|Survivor
|Tough as Nails
|CSI: Vegas
|The CW
|Legends of Tomorrow
|Batwoman
|Fox
|The Masked Singer
|Alter Ego
|NBC
|Chicago Med
|Chicago Fire
|Chicago PD
|THURSDAY
|ABC
|Station 19
|Grey’s Anatomy
|Big Sky
|CBS
|Young Sheldon
|United States
of Al
|Ghosts
|B Positive
|Bull
|The CW
|Walker
|Legacies
|Fox
|Thursday Night Football
|NBC
|Law & Order:
For the Defense
|Law & Order: SVU
|Law & Order: Organized Crime
|FRIDAY
|ABC
|Shark Tank
|20/20
|CBS
|SWAT
|Magnum P.I.
|Blue Bloods
|The CW
|Penn & Teller: Fool Us
|Nancy Drew
|Fox
|WWE Friday Night Smackdown
|NBC
|The Blacklist
|Dateline
|SATURDAY
|ABC
|Saturday Night College Football
|CBS
|Encores
|Encores
|48 Hours
|The CW
|Whose
Line Is It Anyway?
|Whose Line Is It Anyway?
|World’s Funniest Animals
|World’s Funniest Animals
|Fox
|Fox Sports Saturday
|NBC
|Drama encores
|Dateline Mystery
|SNL Vintage
|SUNDAY
|ABC
|America’s Funniest Home Videos
|Celebrity Wheel of Fortune
|Supermarket Sweep
|The Rookie
|CBS
|60 Minutes
|The Equalizer
|NCIS: Los Angeles
|SEAL Team (4 weeks)/TBD
|The CW
|Legends of the
Hidden Temple
|Killer Camp
|Fox
|NFL/repeats
|The Simpsons
|The Great North
|Bob’s Burgers
|Family Guy
|NBC
|Football Night in America
|Sunday Night Football