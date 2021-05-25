Skip to main content

Fall TV 2021: See the Full Broadcast Primetime Schedule

The five English-language networks have set their lineups for the start of the 2021-22 season.

The Wonder Years (ABC), FBI (CBS),
ABC's 'Wonder Years' (left), CBS' 'FBI,' The CW's 'Walker,' Fox's 'The Big Leap,' NBC's 'Ordinary Joe' ABC/Erika Doss; Michael Parmelee/CBS; Rebecca Brennen/The CW; Sandy Morris/FOX; NBC Entertainment

A show’s spot on a network’s primetime schedule doesn’t necessarily make or break it anymore. The multitude of ways in which people can watch a series after its initial airdate — and the increasingly long tails that networks and marketers pay attention to — mean that scheduling isn’t the life or death proposition it was 30, 20 or even 10 years ago.

Which isn’t to say that it doesn’t matter at all. It’s unlikely, for instance, that FBI would have grown into a three-show franchise for CBS had it not had the most watched drama on TV, NCIS, as a lead-in for its first few years, helping deliver millions of viewers from hour to hour. And if ABC didn’t think it had something in its Wonder Years reboot, the network likely wouldn’t have sandwiched the show between its two biggest returning comedies, The Goldbergs and The Conners.

Below is the full primetime schedule for fall on the five English-language broadcasters. All times are ET/PT, except for live sports telecasts; for those, times are ET only. New series are in italics.

7 p.m. 7:30 p.m. 8 p.m. 8:30 p.m. 9 p.m. 9:30 p.m. 10 p.m. 10:30 p.m.
MONDAY
ABC Dancing With the Stars The Good Doctor
CBS The Neighborhood Bob Hearts Abishola NCIS NCIS: Hawai’i
The CW All American 4400
Fox 911 The Big Leap
NBC The Voice Ordinary Joe
TUESDAY
ABC The Bachelorette Queens
CBS FBI FBI: International FBI: Most Wanted
The CW The Flash Riverdale
Fox The Resident Our Kind of People
NBC The Voice La Brea New Amsterdam
WEDNESDAY
ABC The Goldbergs The Wonder Years The Conners Home Economics A Million Little Things
CBS Survivor Tough as Nails CSI: Vegas
The CW Legends of Tomorrow Batwoman
Fox The Masked Singer Alter Ego
NBC Chicago Med Chicago Fire Chicago PD
THURSDAY
ABC Station 19 Grey’s Anatomy Big Sky
CBS Young Sheldon United States
of Al		 Ghosts B Positive Bull
The CW Walker Legacies
Fox Thursday Night Football
NBC Law & Order:
For the Defense		 Law & Order: SVU Law & Order: Organized Crime
FRIDAY
ABC Shark Tank 20/20
CBS SWAT Magnum P.I. Blue Bloods
The CW Penn & Teller: Fool Us Nancy Drew
Fox WWE Friday Night Smackdown
NBC The Blacklist Dateline
SATURDAY
ABC Saturday Night College Football
CBS Encores Encores 48 Hours
The CW Whose
Line Is It Anyway?		 Whose Line Is It Anyway? World’s Funniest Animals World’s Funniest Animals
Fox Fox Sports Saturday
NBC Drama encores Dateline Mystery SNL Vintage
SUNDAY
ABC America’s Funniest Home Videos Celebrity Wheel of Fortune Supermarket Sweep The Rookie
CBS 60 Minutes The Equalizer NCIS: Los Angeles SEAL Team (4 weeks)/TBD
The CW Legends of the
Hidden Temple		 Killer Camp
Fox NFL/repeats The Simpsons The Great North Bob’s Burgers Family Guy
NBC Football Night in America Sunday Night Football
