How Fall 2022’s First-Year Series Stack Up in Seven-Day Ratings

A month into the 2022-23 TV season, the crop of first-year network series have fit in pretty well with their surroundings. Which is to say, there may not be many breakout hits, but nor are there any shows really dragging down their respective networks.

The 13 shows that debuted in the first four weeks of the season are collectively averaging 4.06 million viewers per episode after a week of Nielsen-measured delayed viewing (i.e., not including streaming). That’s about 19 percent lower than the average for all network primetime shows (excluding news and sports) of 4.99 million viewers, but good portion of that discrepancy comes from two of the newcomers — imports Professionals and Family Law on The CW — being the bottom two shows of the fall so far.

The nine series on the big four broadcasters are averaging 4.91 million viewers, within 10 percent of the average (5.39 million) of all entertainment programs on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. That group is led by CBS’ Fire Country, which ranks in the top 15 among all network shows — and 10th among entertainment series — with an average of 8.26 million viewers over its first two episodes. Another CBS drama, East New York, currently ranks 20th overall and 16th among entertainment shows at 7.32 million viewers.

ABC’s Alaska Daily has posted the biggest seven-day gains of any new series so far, adding an average of 2.56 million viewers over its first two installments. The network’s other new drama, The Rookie: Feds, gains the most in percentage terms, more than doubling its same-day audience to a seven-day total of 3.8 million.

Among adults 18-49, NBC’s Quantum Leap joins Fire Country and East New York in a tie for the lead. All three are averaging a 0.7 rating in the key ad demographic (equivalent to about 914,000 people in that age group).

While its two imported shows aren’t pulling in many viewers, The CW’s homegrown originals — The Winchesters and Walker: Independence — have gotten off to better starts. The Winchesters, a Supernatural spinoff, ranks second on the network with 1.29 million viewers over seven days for its series premiere, and Independence is third with an average of 1.12 million over its first two episodes. (The latter’s parent show, Walker, leads The CW with 1.34 million viewers over seven days.)

Nielsen’s seven-day ratings figures do not include streaming, which can add 30 percent to 50 percent more viewers over a week’s time. The seven-day figures for 13 new series through Oct. 16 are below.

Total Viewers

Show Network Episodes Live +7 viewers (000s) Change vs. live + SD % change vs. live + SD Fire Country CBS 2 8,256 2,399 41% East New York CBS 3 7,324 1,872 34% So Help Me Todd CBS 3 6,376 1,805 39% Alaska Daily ABC 2 5,877 2,561 77% Quantum Leap NBC 4 4,722 1,941 70% Celebrity Jeopardy ABC 4 4,012 395 11% The Rookie: Feds ABC 3 3,797 1,959 107% Monarch Fox 4 2,914 1,225 73% The Real Love Boat CBS 2 2,584 423 20% The Winchesters CW 1 1,292 512 66% Walker: Independence CW 2 1,118 508 83% Professionals CW 1 526 182 53% Family Law CW 3 481 157 48% Source: Nielsen

Adults 18-49