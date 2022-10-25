Skip to main content
How Fall 2022’s First-Year Series Stack Up in Seven-Day Ratings

'Fire Country,' 'Quantum Leap' and 'Alaska Daily' are scoring sizable gains with delayed viewing.

Max Thieriot in Fire Country CBS, Raymond Lee in Quantum Leap NBC and Hilary Swank in Alaska Daily ABC
Max Thieriot in 'Fire Country', Raymond Lee in 'Quantum Leap' and Hilary Swank in 'Alaska Daily' Courtesy of Bettina Strauss/CBS ; Serguei Bachlakov/NBC; Darko Sikman/ABC

A month into the 2022-23 TV season, the crop of first-year network series have fit in pretty well with their surroundings. Which is to say, there may not be many breakout hits, but nor are there any shows really dragging down their respective networks.

The 13 shows that debuted in the first four weeks of the season are collectively averaging 4.06 million viewers per episode after a week of Nielsen-measured delayed viewing (i.e., not including streaming). That’s about 19 percent lower than the average for all network primetime shows (excluding news and sports) of 4.99 million viewers, but good portion of that discrepancy comes from two of the newcomers — imports Professionals and Family Law on The CW — being the bottom two shows of the fall so far.

The nine series on the big four broadcasters are averaging 4.91 million viewers, within 10 percent of the average (5.39 million) of all entertainment programs on ABC, CBS, Fox and NBC. That group is led by CBS’ Fire Country, which ranks in the top 15 among all network shows — and 10th among entertainment series — with an average of 8.26 million viewers over its first two episodes. Another CBS drama, East New York, currently ranks 20th overall and 16th among entertainment shows at 7.32 million viewers.

ABC’s Alaska Daily has posted the biggest seven-day gains of any new series so far, adding an average of 2.56 million viewers over its first two installments. The network’s other new drama, The Rookie: Feds, gains the most in percentage terms, more than doubling its same-day audience to a seven-day total of 3.8 million.

Among adults 18-49, NBC’s Quantum Leap joins Fire Country and East New York in a tie for the lead. All three are averaging a 0.7 rating in the key ad demographic (equivalent to about 914,000 people in that age group).

While its two imported shows aren’t pulling in many viewers, The CW’s homegrown originals — The Winchesters and Walker: Independence — have gotten off to better starts. The Winchesters, a Supernatural spinoff, ranks second on the network with 1.29 million viewers over seven days for its series premiere, and Independence is third with an average of 1.12 million over its first two episodes. (The latter’s parent show, Walker, leads The CW with 1.34 million viewers over seven days.)

Nielsen’s seven-day ratings figures do not include streaming, which can add 30 percent to 50 percent more viewers over a week’s time. The seven-day figures for 13 new series through Oct. 16 are below.

Total Viewers

ShowNetworkEpisodesLive +7 viewers (000s)Change vs. live + SD% change vs. live + SD
Fire CountryCBS28,2562,39941%
East New YorkCBS37,3241,87234%
So Help Me ToddCBS36,3761,80539%
Alaska DailyABC25,8772,56177%
Quantum LeapNBC44,7221,94170%
Celebrity JeopardyABC44,01239511%
The Rookie: FedsABC33,7971,959107%
MonarchFox42,9141,22573%
The Real Love BoatCBS22,58442320%
The WinchestersCW11,29251266%
Walker: IndependenceCW21,11850883%
ProfessionalsCW152618253%
Family LawCW348115748%
Source: Nielsen

Adults 18-49

ShowNetworkEpisodesLive +7
18-49 rating		Change vs.
live + SD		% change vs.
live + SD
Fire CountryCBS20.70.375%
Quantum LeapNBC40.70.375%
East New YorkCBS30.70.240%
So Help Me ToddCBS30.60.250%
Alaska DailyABC20.50.267%
The Rookie: FedsABC30.50.267%
Celebrity JeopardyABC40.50.125%
MonarchFox40.30.150%
The Real Love BoatCBS20.3even0%
The WinchestersCW10.20.1100%
Family LawCW30.1even0%
ProfessionalsCW10.1even0%
Walker: IndependenceCW20.1even0%
Source: Nielsen

