All 369 ‘Family Guy’ Episodes are Moving to FXX on Monday

Family Guy‘s entire back catalog is moving to FXX.

Nineteen seasons of the animated Fox comedy are joining the cable network’s lineup starting on Monday.

The move makes FXX and Freeform the exclusive cable home for past seasons of the show while Hulu continues to be the show’s streaming hub.

FXX points out that the addition of Family Guy gives the channel a comprehensive collection of modern animated comedy hits, including Archer, Bob Burgers, Cleveland, King of the Hill and The Simpsons.

In addition, Futurama joins the line-up in November.

“We are airing the absolute ultimate collection of animated adult comedies on cable television,” said Chuck Saftler, head of business operations for ABC, Freeform, FX Networks and acquisitions in Disney Media & Entertainment Distribution’s Networks division. “This line-up is comedy gold that will provide FXX viewers with belly laugh after belly laugh.”

The Seth MacFarlane series will air weekly Monday–Tuesday (8:00 p.m. – midnight), Thursday (8:00 p.m.–10 p.m.), Saturday (8:00 p.m. – midnight) and Sunday (10:00 p.m.– midnight).