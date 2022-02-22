‘Family Reunion’ Actress Jaida Benjamin Reported Missing in Los Angeles

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
Family Reunion actress Jaida Benjamin has been reported missing in Los Angeles.
According to a flyer shared via Twitter on Monday afternoon by her aunt Jihan Johnston, Benjamin, 27, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Tujunga Ave and Ventura Blvd in Studio City. She was dressed in a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts and white sneakers.
Benjamin’s mother Jocinda also shared the flyer on Instagram, appealing for the public’s help in locating her daughter: “Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe.”
The Walking Dead actor Vincent Ward additionally shared the flyer, noting that he has worked with Benjamin a number of times.
Those with information of Benjamin’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit, or, to remain anonymous, the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers.
Benjamin’s television credits include Mad About You, Insecure, The Fosters, Stuck in the Middle, Southland and Criminal Minds. She also appeared in thrillers Murder in the Vineyard and The Step Daddy, and holiday movie Christmas With My Ex with Denise Boutte and Travis Cure.
The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to representatives for Benjamin, as well as the LAPD, for further detail.
This is the second case this month of such an incident; General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman was reported missing after being seen last on Feb. 13 in Hollywood. She was found dead on Feb. 18. No details were given on the cause of death, which will be determined by the coroner.
Here is a new updated flyer with all descriptions about my niece #JaidaBenjamin pic.twitter.com/Kus9oXpwIN
— Jihan Johnston, M.Ed. (@Hiphopedtecdiva) February 21, 2022
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
The Tinder Swindler
‘Tinder Swindler’ Subject Says He’s a “Legit Businessman,” Denies Con Claims in Interview
-
Heat Vision
‘Servant’ Star Nell Tiger Free on Supernatural Elements and Her ‘Game of Thrones’ Death Scene
-
-
-
-
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver
John Oliver Addresses Debate Over Teaching Critical Race Theory in Schools: “Very Loud and Very, Very Dumb”