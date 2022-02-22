‘Family Reunion’ Actress Jaida Benjamin Reported Missing in Los Angeles

Family Reunion actress Jaida Benjamin has been reported missing in Los Angeles.

According to a flyer shared via Twitter on Monday afternoon by her aunt Jihan Johnston, Benjamin, 27, was last seen around 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 19 at Tujunga Ave and Ventura Blvd in Studio City. She was dressed in a purple crop top, pink jogging shorts and white sneakers.

Benjamin’s mother Jocinda also shared the flyer on Instagram, appealing for the public’s help in locating her daughter: “Never thought I’d ever have to make this type of post. My baby is missing please help me find her. I can’t breathe.”

The Walking Dead actor Vincent Ward additionally shared the flyer, noting that he has worked with Benjamin a number of times.

Those with information of Benjamin’s whereabouts are urged to contact the Los Angeles Police Department’s Missing Person’s Unit, or, to remain anonymous, the Los Angeles Regional Crime Stoppers.

Benjamin’s television credits include Mad About You, Insecure, The Fosters, Stuck in the Middle, Southland and Criminal Minds. She also appeared in thrillers Murder in the Vineyard and The Step Daddy, and holiday movie Christmas With My Ex with Denise Boutte and Travis Cure.

The Hollywood Reporter has reached out to representatives for Benjamin, as well as the LAPD, for further detail.

This is the second case this month of such an incident; General Hospital actress Lindsey Pearlman was reported missing after being seen last on Feb. 13 in Hollywood. She was found dead on Feb. 18. No details were given on the cause of death, which will be determined by the coroner.