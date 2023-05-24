‘The Family Stallone’ Renewed at Paramount+

Sylvester Stallone knows a thing or two about sequels, from the Rocky and Rambo franchises to The Expendables and a forthcoming Cliffhanger reboot.

The latest follow-up on the three-time Oscar nominee’s resumé is a second season of The Family Stallone, the Paramount+ reality series featuring Stallone; his wife, Jennifer Flavin Stallone; and their daughters Sophia, Sistine and Scarlet. The streamer’s pickup comes just a week after the series premiered.

The unscripted show is Stallone’s second at Paramount+; he also stars in Taylor Sheridan and Terence Winter’s Tulsa King, which has also been renewed for a second season.

The Family Stallone, like a number of celebrity docuseries before it, follows the family dynamics between Sly and Jennifer and their adult daughters. The show’s logline promises viewers “a seat at the table of one of Hollywood’s most famous families.”

Stallone defended the idea of filming a reality show with his family, calling it “the ultimate home movie.”

“This is a chance where I’m going to be with my kids under a work condition where they get to see me in action and I get to see them in action,” he told The Hollywood Reporter in a November 2022 cover story. “What you will see is the real truth. This is a great opportunity. I don’t look at it as stooping to conquer. But each time you go in a different direction, people go, ‘Oh God, you must be in [financial] trouble.’ Just the opposite.”

Paramount+ says The Family Stallone premiered as the most watched original reality series on the platform, though as usual with streaming services detailed audience numbers aren’t public. MTV Entertainment Studios produces the series, with Benjamin Hurvitz and Nadim Amiry as executive producers. Julie Pizzi, Farnaz Farjam and Jonathan Singer executive produce for Bunim-Murray Productions, and Chris Ray and Jason Williams are co-EPs.