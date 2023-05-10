‘Fantasy Island’ Canceled After Two Seasons on Fox

Fox won’t be making any more trips to Fantasy Island.

The network has canceled its drama series after two seasons and 23 episodes. The end for the series comes a day after its second-season finale aired.

Created and run by Elizabeth Craft and Sarah Fain, Fantasy Island is a sequel to and update of the 1977-84 ABC series that starred Ricardo Montalban. Roselyn Sánchez stars as Elena Roarke, a descendant of Montalban’s character who runs a resort that offers to fulfill its guests’ dreams and desires. Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez also star.

The series, a co-production of Sony Pictures Television and Fox Entertainment, premiered in summer 2021 and drew a relatively modest audience — though large enough that, combined with the show’s relatively low cost compared to other hour-long dramas, earned it a second season. Season two averaged 2.74 million viewers and a 0.27 rating among adults 18-49 after seven days (not including streaming).

“We were very pleased with Fantasy Island’s fun and escapist creative, which we had hoped would gain strong traction among viewers,” Fox said in a statement. “Sony Pictures Television is an important partner of ours, and we look forward to continuing to work with them on Accused, Alert: Missing Persons Unit, [new drama] Doc and the upcoming animated series Universal Basic Guys/Hoagie Bros. We’d also like to thank Fantasy Island’s cast, led by Roselyn Sánchez, Kiara Barnes and John Gabriel Rodriquez, crew and executive producers Liz Craft, Sarah Fain and Anne Clements for their partnership on the series.”

Fantasy Island joins Monarch, The Resident, 911 (which is moving to ABC) and Call Me Kat in leaving Fox this season. Keep track of all broadcast cancellations, renewals and new series orders with THR’s network scorecard.