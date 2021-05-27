‘Fantasy Island’: First Teaser Trailer for Fox Reboot of ’80s Classic

Ready to return to Fantasy Island?

Fox’s reboot of the classic series has released its first teaser trailer. The clip is brief, but it does introduce the show’s star, Elena Roarke (Roselyn Sanchez, Devious Maids). The character is described as a descendant of the iconic Mr. Roarke from the original show.

Here’s the show’s official description: “A modern drama series, Fantasy Island takes place at a luxury resort, where literally any fantasy requested by guests is fulfilled, although they rarely turn out as expected. Delving into the ‘what if’ questions — both big and small — that keep us awake at night, each episode will tell emotional, provocative stories about people who arrive with dreams and desires and depart enlightened and transformed through the magical realism of Fantasy Island. Serving as steward of this mysterious island is Elena Roarke. Elena set aside her own ambitions, and even the love of her life, to uphold her family’s legacy. Sophisticated, insightful and always charming, her calm exterior masks the challenges of the responsibilities she has assumed. Assisting Elena is Ruby Okoro (Kiara Barnes, The Bold and the Beautiful), a young woman with an old soul who arrives on Fantasy Island with a terminal illness and is given a new lease on life there; and pilot Javier (John Gabriel Rodriquez, Miranda’s Rights), who also is the head of island transportation and a jack of all trades.”

The original Fantasy Island debuted in 1977 and ran for seven seasons on ABC. The wish fulfillment resort was run by the enigmatic Mr. Roarke, played to perfection by a tropical scenery chewing Ricardo Montalbán and was assisted by Tattoo (Hervé Villechaize). A series revival was attempted previously in 1998 by ABC, but the effort (starring Malcolm McDowell as Mr. Roarke) lasted only a single season. A horror film prequel version was released by Blumhouse in 2020 to disappointing reviews and box office.

The series is currently filming in Puerto Rico and premieres Tuesday, Aug. 10.