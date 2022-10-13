‘Fargo’ Season 5 Rounds Out Regular Cast Ahead of Production Start

FX’s Fargo has filled out its regular cast for season five and is set to begin production.

The anthology series from creator, showrunner and director Noah Hawley has added David Rysdahl, Sam Spruell, Jessica Pohly and Nick Gomez to its ensemble. They join the previously cast Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh, Lamorne Morris, Joe Keery and Richa Moorjani.

Production on the season is slated to begin Monday; a premiere date hasn’t been set.

FX Networks chairman John Landgraf told The Hollywood Reporter in August that the coming season is “particularly comedic” and said that Ted Lasso star Temple’s character is “a housewife with a secret and is surprisingly capable.”

The season five logline is typically enigmatic, reading: “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?” The story is set in 2019, in keeping with Hawley alternating between seasons set in the relatively recent past and those in the mid- to late 20th century.

Character details for the new regulars are being kept in house for the moment. Rysdahl (Oppenheimer, Hulu’s No Exit) plays a man named Wayne Lyon. Spruell (The North Water, Doctor Who) plays Ole Munch. Pohly (Showtime’s SMILF) plays Agent Meyer, and Gomez (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law) plays Agent Joaquin.

Hawley executive produces Fargo via his 26 Keys company. The series from MGM Television and FX Productions is also exec produced by Warren Littlefield, Joel & Ethan Coen, Steve Stark of Toluca Pictures, Kim Todd and Vincent Landay.

Rysdahl is repped by WME, Entertainment 360, Viewpoint and Granderson Des Rochers; Spruell by Lou Coulson Associates and Luber Roklin; Pohly by Odenkirk Provissiero Entertainment; and Gomez by KMR Talent.