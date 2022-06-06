Juno Temple, Jon Hamm, Jennifer Jason Leigh Board ‘Fargo’ Season 5 at FX

The fifth season of Fargo has lined up its lead actors.

Ted Lasso favorite Juno Temple, Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh will star in the FX anthology. Per usual with the show from creator Noah Hawley, details are scant at the moment. In fact, all FX released Monday were character names: “Dot” for Temple, “Roy” for Hamm and “Lorraine” for Leigh.

FX picked up a fifth season of Fargo in February, more than a year after the Chris Rock-led fourth season concluded. Season five will be set in 2019, in keeping with the show’s pattern of alternating seasons set in the recent past with ones taking place earlier in time (season four was set in the 1950s). The logline for season five reads, “When is a kidnapping not a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?”

Temple currently stars in The Offer at Paramount+ in addition to Apple TV+’s Ted Lasso, for which she earned an Emmy nomination in 2021. Her credits also include the first season of Dirty John, HBO’s Vinyl and features Maleficent and Atonement. She is repped by UTA, B-Side Management, Maison 2 and Lichter Grossman.

Hamm is coming off Top Gun: Maverick, which is celebrating two huge weeks at the box office. The Mad Men Emmy winner stars in and executive produces Fox’s upcoming animated series Grimsburg; other recent credits include Good Omens at Starz and Miramax’s Confess, Fletch. He’s repped by CAA, Forward Entertainment and Sloane Offer.

Leigh wrapped four seasons on Netflix’s Atypical in 2021. She’s a lead in the second season of Hunters on Prime Video (which doesn’t have a release date yet) and starred in Lisey’s Story at Apple. Leigh, an Oscar nominee for The Hateful Eight, is repped by CAA and Untitled Entertainment.

Hawley executive produces Fargo with Warren Littlefield, Joel and Ethan Coen, Steve Stark, Kim Todd and Vincent Landay. MGM Television produces with FX Productions.