‘Fauda’ Co-Creators Re-Up Netflix Overall Deal

Netflix is keeping Avi Issacharoff and Lior Raz in-house.

The Fauda co-creators, who just released their next action-thriller with the streaming giant on Friday, have re-upped their overall deal with their Faraway Road Productions. Under the pact, Issacharoff and Raz will continue to develop and produce original programming for Netflix.

Issacharoff and Raz’s Faraway Road Productions oversees each of their projects from conception to production and release, developing film and television series for the US, Israeli and international markets. The banner is best known for creating and producing Fauda, the critically acclaimed hit Israeli series that also stars Raz and is based on his and Issacharoff’s time serving in the Israeli Defense Force’s special forces unit. The fourth season of Fauda is currently in pre-production.

Hit & Run, which Issacharoff and Raz co-created with showrunners Dawn Prestwich and Nicole Yorkin, also stars Raz and released its nine-episode first season on Friday. The big-budget geopolitical espionage thriller is a U.S. Netflix production, the first for the Fauda duo, and is being eyed by the streamer as its next international hit.

Per Netflix, Hit & Run landed in the streamer’s Top 10 after a one-day debut.

Upcoming for Faraway Road Productions are a number of film and television projects in various stages of development, including Siege of Bethlehem, a co-production with BRON Studios and Fuqua Films to be directed by Antoine Fuqua, and a fact-based spy thriller for Showtime with director Greg Barker.

Issacharoff and Raz are represented by UTA, Artists First and Dean Bahat and P.J. Shapiro of Ziffren Brittenham.