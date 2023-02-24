‘FBI’ Co-Creator Craig Turk, CBS’ See It Now Studios Set Real-Life FBI Docuseries at Paramount+

FBI co-creator Craig Turk is bringing the Bureau’s real-life stories to Paramount+.

The veteran writer is partnering with former FBI agent Anne Beagan, CBS’ See It Now Studios and Canada’s Efram Films on a docuseries featuring real-life stories from FBI agents. The 10 episode series, FBI True, will stream on Paramount+ beginning Feb. 28.

The series is based on the candid conversations agents have at their preferred bar in New York City, Arts & Crafts Beer Parlor, which is located just down the street from the FBI’s office.

“In this relaxed setting, they share hair-raising stories of dangerous missions carried out by the FBI in the United States and worldwide,” per the series description. “With everything on the line, what choices did they make? How did they keep their cool with a kidnapped child’s life on the line, or with a bomb ticking in an unknown location, or a terrorist on the loose?”

FBI True will feature surveillance videos, interrogations with hostage takers and terrorists, and personal photos from the agents’ collections. Among the stories featured in the series are the search for mobster Whitey Bulger, the D.C. beltway snipers, the fire at David Koresh’s Waco compound, and the Benghazi embassy attack.

CBS, and in turn sister streaming service Paramount+, has long found success with crime procedurals, including the CSI series, FBI series, and of course NCIS, which will break Gunsmoke’s CBS primetime record with season 21.

FBI True is an example of how these entertainment companies are hoping to leverage their popular scripted dramas on streaming platforms, betting that FBI viewers will be interested in the real-life stories that inspired the scripted series.

The trailer is below: