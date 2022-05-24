‘FBI’ Season Finale Pulled by CBS After Texas School Shooting

CBS has pulled the FBI season finale following the Texas school shooting that left 14 children and one teacher dead.

The Dick Wolf-produced show’s season four finale was scheduled to air Tuesday, the same day that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed that a gunman opened fire at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

FBI’s finale was set to include a storyline involving a student’s possible involvement in a deadly robbery. A rerun will air in its place, and it is unclear whether the episode will be seen in the future.

CBS will still air the season finales of FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International on Tuesday.

FBI, which launched in September 2018, was created by Wolf and Craig Turk. It stars Missy Peregrym, Zeeko Zaki, Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd and Katherine Renee Turner.

After the Texas shooting, Abbott addressed the media and confirmed that the 18-year-old gunman is dead. “He shot and killed, horrifically, incomprehensibly, 14 students and killed a teacher,” Abbott said.

Less than two weeks prior, a gunman killed 10 Black people at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, in an incident that authorities termed a hate crime.