‘FBoy Island’: HBO Max Sets Reality Dating Series From Former ‘Bachelor’ Producer

HBO Max is diving into the reality dating series pond.

The WarnerMedia-backed streamer has announced FBoy Island, a 10-episode series hosted by comedian and actress Nikki Glaser and created by Elan Gale, of The Bachelor franchise producer fame. Sam Dean (Love Is Blind, Married at First Sight) will serve as showrunner.

Filmed earlier this year in the Cayman Islands, the series will release this summer.

“This is an incredibly entertaining dating show full of twists and turns that will leave the audience constantly guessing,” said Jennifer O’Connell, executive vp nonfiction and live-action family at HBO Max, in a statement. “We are especially excited for viewers to watch these strong women, guided by the hilarious Nikki Glaser, team together and empower each other to say ‘F-Boy, F-Bye,'” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content.

According to HBO Max, FBoy Island is a social experiment that asks the age-old question: Can FBoys truly reform or do nice guys always finish last?

The official logline reads: Three women move to a tropical island where they’re joined by 24 men — 12 self-proclaimed “nice guys” looking for love, and 12 self-proclaimed “FBoys,” there to compete for cold, hard cash. The women will navigate the dating pool together with the hope of finding a lasting love connection. By the finale, all will be revealed — who is a nice guy, who is an FBoy and who do the women ultimately choose?

“When I first got the call to be a part of a reality dating show called FBoy Island, I said yes immediately. Then I realized they weren’t asking me to be one of the girls looking for love. That is not a joke; it was embarrassing,” adds Glaser in a statement. “But as a massive fan of this genre, hosting this show was a true dream. I look forward to hosting for the next 43 seasons. I knew going into it that a show created and produced by the people behind my two favorite shows (The Bachelor and Love Is Blind) was going to be insanely good, but this one exceeded my expectations. I already know what happens and I can’t wait to watch it every week.”

FBoy Island is produced by STXalternative. Gale is exec producing for as part of his TheYearOfElan Productions shingle, alongside Jason Goldberg for STXalternative, Ben Bitonti, Glaser and Dean.

Gale has spent nearly 15 years working as a producer in the unscripted arena, including serving as a producer and then executive producer on ABC’s The Bachelor franchise for nearly 10 years. Gale is also a published author (You’re Not That Great), scripted television writer-producer (Midnight Mass) and feature film producer (Agnes, premiering at Tribeca this year). Gale is repped by WME, Management 360 and Myman Greenspan.

Dean, who has an overall first-look deal with HBO Max, has developed HBO Max’s 12 Dates of Christmas, Netflix’s breakout hit Love Is Blind, ABC’s The Taste and multiple seasons of Lifetime’s Married at First Sight.

FBoy Island, which will air along with other summer fare Bachelor in Paradise on ABC and ITV’s Love Island, joins a growing genre of reality dating series on streaming services, and comes during a time when ABC reality dating stalwart The Bachelor is finding itself at a crossroads. Earlier this week, veteran host Chris Harrison officially exited his post of 19 years, leaving the ABC and Warner Bros. TV franchise with future hosting shoes to fill.