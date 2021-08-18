‘FBoy Island’ Renewed for Season 2 by HBO Max

Yes, this means FBoy Island is probably here to stay.

HBO Max has renewed its reality dating show for a second season.

While HBO Max hasn’t provided any viewership numbers, the streamer claims Fboy Island had the biggest launch of an original reality show since the service debuted in 2020.

Host Nikki Glaser will also return for the next round. “I couldn’t be happier about returning to FBoy Island for season two,” Glaser said. “The only downside is that it confirms my greatest fear: that there are more than 12 Fboys on planet earth.”

“With a title like Fboy Island, we knew we would get the audience’s attention, and we’re thrilled that they’ve responded to the self-aware, comedic nature of the format, proving that they are excited by this fresh approach that puts women in control,” added Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max. “Season one undoubtedly kept the audience guessing, but we have even more big twists in store for season two.”

In the show, three single women tried to find love among 24 bachelors. Half of the men are self-proclaimed “Nice Guys,” who are allegedly looking for love, and the other 12 are self-proclaimed “FBoys” who are participating in the show only to win its cash prize.

There’s no premiere date for season two just yet, but given the show was launched as part of HBO Max’s “Summer of Unscripted” lineup and the tropical setting, a return next summer seems like a safe bet.