‘FBoy Island’ Trailer Revealed by HBO Max

Because, of course you want to see what something called FBoy Island looks like.

Below is the first trailer for the upcoming HBO Max dating series, where three single women try to find love among 24 bachelors. Half of the men are self-proclaimed “Nice Guys,” who are allegedly looking for love, and the other 12 are self-proclaimed “FBoys” who are participating in the show only to win its cash prize:

The series is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and follows the trio of women (Nakia Renee, CJ Franco and Sarah Emig) who navigate a series of challenges that will ultimately reveal which of the men is a “Nice Guy” and which is a self-proclaimed “FBoy.”

FBoy Island was created by Elan Gale (The Bachelor) with Sam Dean (12 Dates of Christmas) as showrunner.

The first three episodes of the 10-episode debut season will premiere on Thursday, July 29.