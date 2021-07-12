Skip to main content

‘FBoy Island’ Trailer Revealed by HBO Max

The streamer released a first look at the upcoming reality TV dating show hosted by Nikki Glaser.

Fboy Island
Fboy Island trailer screen shot HBO Max

Because, of course you want to see what something called FBoy Island looks like.

Below is the first trailer for the upcoming HBO Max dating series, where three single women try to find love among 24 bachelors. Half of the men are self-proclaimed “Nice Guys,” who are allegedly looking for love, and the other 12 are self-proclaimed “FBoys” who are participating in the show only to win its cash prize:

The series is hosted by comedian Nikki Glaser and follows the trio of women (Nakia Renee, CJ Franco and Sarah Emig) who navigate a series of challenges that will ultimately reveal which of the men is a “Nice Guy” and which is a self-proclaimed “FBoy.”

FBoy Island was created by Elan Gale (The Bachelor) with Sam Dean (12 Dates of Christmas) as showrunner.

The first three episodes of the 10-episode debut season will premiere on Thursday, July 29.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

Icon Link Plus Icon
Copyright © 2021 The Hollywood Reporter, LLC. All Rights reserved.
THE HOLLYWOOD REPORTER is a registered trademark of The Hollywood Reporter, LLC.
Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad