Feinberg Forecast: Updated Emmy Projections with Two Days Remaining for Nomination Voting

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus: Sicily (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Major Threats

Andor (Disney+)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The Old Man (FX)

1923 (Paramount+)

Yellowstone (Paramount)

Possibilities

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix) — podcast [Shonda Rhimes]

The Boys (Amazon)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)

Your Honor (Showtime)

Westworld (HBO/Max)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Bear (FX)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Barry (HBO/Max)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Major Threats

Poker Face (Peacock)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

The Great (Hulu)

Atlanta (FX)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Dave (FXX)

Mo (Netflix)

Possibilities

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)

Ramy (Hulu)

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

Party Down (Starz)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Beef (Netflix)

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

A Small Light (NatGeo)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)

Major Threats

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

George and Tammy (Showtime)

White House Plumbers (HBO/Max)

Love & Death (HBO/Max)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

Possibilities

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

The English (Amazon)

Swarm (Amazon)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

Documentary Now (IFC) — podcast [Bill Hader]

*BEST TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)

Prey (Hulu)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Reality (HBO/Max)

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC) — podcast [Dolly Parton]

Major Threats

Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist (Comedy Central)

The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix)

Do Revenge (Netflix)

Jerry & Marge Go Large (Paramount+)

Possibilities

Boston Strangler (Hulu)

Honor Society (Paramount+)

Disenchanted (Disney+)

Somebody I Used to Know (Amazon)

*BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast [Stephen Colbert]

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast [Trevor Noah]

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast [Jimmy Kimmel]

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast [Seth Meyers]

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) — podcast [James Corden]

Major Threats

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO/Max) — podcast [Bill Maher]

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast [Jimmy Fallon]

Possibilities

Watch What Happens Live (Bravo) — podcast [Andy Cohen]

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Hart to Hart (Peacock)

Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God (Comedy Central)

*BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast [Lorne Michaels]

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max) — podcast [Robin Thede]

Major Threats

History of the World: Part II (Hulu)

Inside Amy Schumer (Paramount+) — podcast [Amy Schumer]

Ziwe (Showtime)

Possibilities

Stephen Colbert Presents Tooning Out the News (Comedy Central) — podcast (Colbert)

Pause With Sam Jay (HBO/Max)

Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Frontrunners

Harry & Meghan (Netflix)

100 Foot Wave (HBO/Max)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS) — podcast [Ken Burns]

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The Last Movie Stars (HBO/Max) — podcast [Ethan Hawke]

Major Threats

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix)

Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)

Full Swing (Netflix)

Mind Over Murder (HBO/Max)

Secrets of the Elephants (NatGeo)

Boys in Blue (Showtime)

Possibilities

The Vow Part II (HBO/Max)

Untold Volume 2 (Netflix)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)

Murf the Surf (MGM+)

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*

Frontrunners

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+) — podcast [Davis Guggenheim]

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO/Max)

Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

If These Walls Could Sing (Disney+)

Major Threats

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon)

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me (Apple TV+) — podcast [Selena Gomez]

“Sr.” (Netflix)

Sidney (Apple TV+)

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (HBO/Max)

Possibilities

Last Flight Home (Paramount+)

Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano (FX)

Love, Lizzo (HBO/Max)

Moonage Daydream (HBO/Max)

Call Me Miss Cleo (HBO/Max)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man) — podcast

Brian Cox (Succession) — podcast

Major Threats

Diego Luna (Andor)

Harrison Ford (1923)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) — podcast

Possibilities

Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard) — podcast

Antony Starr (The Boys)

Karl Urban (The Boys)

Jack Quaid (The Boys)

Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) — podcast

Nicco Annan (P-Valley)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Sarah Snook (Succession) — podcast

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Helen Mirren (1923) — podcast

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) — podcast

Major Threats

Keri Russell (The Diplomat) — podcast

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)

Tawny Cypress (Yellowjackets)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)

Possibilities

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Karen Fukuhara (The Boys)

Erin Moriarty (The Boys)

Brandee Evans (P-Valley)

Toni Collette (The Power)

Samantha Morton (The Serpent Queen)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus: Sicily) — podcast

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Major Threats

Matt Smith (House of the Dragon)

Tom Hollander (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Theo James (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown) — podcast

Jonny Lee Miller (The Crown)

Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon)

Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon)

Steve Toussaint (House of the Dragon)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Stellan Skarsgard (Andor)

Elijah Wood (Yellowjackets)

Possibilities

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

James Marsden (Westworld)

Brandon Sklenar (1923)

Timothy Dalton (1923)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Kyle Soller (Andor)

Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Jensen Ackles (The Boys)

Laz Alonso (The Boys)

Tomer Capone (The Boys)

Chace Crawford (The Boys)

Jessie T. Usher (The Boys)

Claes Bang (Bad Sisters)

Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters)

Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus: Sicily)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Carol Burnett (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus: Sicily) — podcast

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Major Threats

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Olivia Williams (The Crown)

Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Beatrice Grannò (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon)

Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon)

Emily Carey (House of the Dragon)

Eve Best (House of the Dragon)

Lauren Ambrose (Yellowjackets)

Possibilities

Hong Chau (The Night Agent)

Julia Schlaepfer (1923)

Aminah Nieves (1923)

Denise Gough (Andor)

Genevieve O’Reilly (Andor)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses)

Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets)

Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters)

Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters)

Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters)

Eva Birthistle (Bad Sisters)

Claudia Doumit (The Boys)

Dominique McElligott (The Boys)

Colby Minifie (The Boys)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

James Cromwell (Succession)

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Andy Serkis (Andor)

Jon Gries (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Major Threats

Bryan Cranston (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Aaron Paul (Better Call Saul)

Christopher Lloyd (The Mandalorian)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) — podcast

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)

Mark Margolis (Better Call Saul)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Timothy Dalton (The Crown)

Salim Daw (The Crown)

Khalid Abdalla (The Crown)

Prasanna Puwanarajah (The Crown)

Possibilities

Forest Whitaker (Andor)

Joel Grey (The Old Man) — podcast

Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon)

Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon)

James Badge Dale (1923)

Peter Stormare (1923)

Alan Cumming (The Good Fight)

Gary Cole (The Good Fight)

Paul Reiser (The Boys)

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses) — podcast

Jack Black (The Mandalorian)

Charles Dance (The Serpent Queen)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Fiona Shaw (Andor)

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Major Threats

Claire Foy (The Crown) — podcast

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Natasha McElhone (The Crown)

Betsy Brandt (Better Call Saul)

Lizzo (The Mandalorian) — podcast

Nico Parker (The Last of Us)

Christine Hakim (The Last of Us)

Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Clea Duvall (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Possibilities

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Hope Davis (Succession)

Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian)

Margo Martindale (Your Honor)

Carrie Preston (The Good Fight)

Phylicia Rashad (The Good Fight)

Michelle Forbes (Star Trek: Picard)

Bethany Antonia (House of the Dragon)

Aya Cash (The Boys)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Bill Hader (Barry) — podcast

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Major Threats

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Jason Segel (Shrinking) — podcast

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Dave Burd (Dave)

Mo Amer (Mo) — podcast

Bob Odenkirk (Lucky Hank) — podcast

Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) — podcast

Possibilities

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)

Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal)

Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!)

Adam Scott (Party Down)

Pete Davidson (Bupkis)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Drew Tarver (The Other Two)

Chris O’Dowd (The Big Door Prize)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) — podcast

Major Threats

Elle Fanning (The Great) — podcast

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)

Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)

Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs)

Possibilities

Cecily Strong (Schmigadoon!)

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) — podcast

Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast

Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) — podcast

Rose Byrne (Physical)

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Heléne Yorke (The Other Two)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Major Threats

Stephen Root (Barry)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Head (Ted Lasso)

Billy Harris (Ted Lasso)

Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face)

Jamie McShane (Wednesday)

Possibilities

Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)

William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)

Harvey Guillén (What We Do in the Shadows)

Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat)

GaTa (Dave)

LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta)

Joe Pesci (Bupkis)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Major Threats

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)

Gwendoline Christie (Wednesday)

Christina Ricci (Wednesday)

Riki Lindhome (Wednesday)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Molly Shannon (The Other Two)

Jane Krakowski (Schmigadoon!)

Christa Miller (Shrinking)

Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking)

Teresa Ruiz (Mo)

Possibilities

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Mirelle Enos (Lucky Hank)

Abby Elliott (The Bear)

Edie Falco (Bupkis)

Cara Delevingne (Only Murders in the Building)

Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Loot)

Jane Lynch (Party Down)

Jennifer Garner (Party Down)

Megan Mullally (Party Down)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Steve Martin & Martin Short (Saturday Night Live) — podcast (Short)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Brad Pitt (Dave)

Major Threats

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Luis Guzmán (Wednesday)

Fred Armisen (Wednesday)

Adrien Brody (Poker Face)

James Caverly (Only Murders in the Building)

Michael B. Jordan (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Hank Azaria (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Milo Ventimiglia (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Darren Criss (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Possibilities

Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)

Kyle MacLachlan (Lucky Hank)

Bobby Cannavale (Bupkis)

Brad Garrett (Bupkis)

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Zack Fox (Abbott Elementary)

Larry Owens (Abbott Elementary)

Nick Kroll (What We Do in the Shadows)

Katt Williams (Atlanta)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Ayo Edebiri (Abbott Elementary)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday)

Rachel McAdams (Dave)

Major Threats

Shirley MacLaine (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Judith Light (Poker Face) — podcast

Marla Gibbs (UnPrisoned)

Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building)

Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live)

Jenna Ortega (Saturday Night Live)

Aubrey Plaza (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Keke Palmer (Saturday Night Live)

Amy Schumer (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Possibilities

Aubrey Plaza (Saturday Night Live)

Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live)

Jenna Ortega (Saturday Night Live)

Keke Palmer (Saturday Night Live)

Amy Schumer (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Megan Mullally (Reservation Dogs)

Lauren Weedman (Abbott Elementary)

June Diane Raphael (Abbott Elementary)

Wendie Malick (Shrinking)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird) — podcast

Steven Yeun (Beef) — podcast

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Steve Carell (The Patient) — podcast

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy) — podcast

Major Threats

Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Jesse Eisenberg (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Ben Whishaw (This Is Going to Hurt)

Joe Cole (A Small Light)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers)

Possibilities

Jake Lacy (A Friend of the Family)

Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)

Bryan Cranston (Jerry and Marge Go Large) — podcast

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales) — podcast

Chaske Spencer (The English)

Damian Lewis (A Spy Among Friends)

Guy Pearce (A Spy Among Friends)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) — podcast

Ali Wong (Beef)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things) — podcast

Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers)

Emily Blunt (The English)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Major Threats

Sydney Sweeney (Reality) — podcast

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Elizabeth Olsen (Love & Death) — podcast

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis)

Possibilities

Alicia Vikander (Irma Vep) — podcast 1 and 2

Cate Blanchett (Documentary Now) — podcast 1 and 2

Vera Farmiga (Five Days at Memorial)

Annette Bening (Jerry and Marge Go Large)

Keira Knightley (Boston Strangler) — podcast

Amber Midthunder (Prey)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) — podcast

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird) — podcast

Greg Kinnear (Black Bird)

Rodney Burford Jr. (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Timothy Olyphant (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Major Threats

Young Mazino (Beef)

Justin Theroux (White House Plumbers)

Bowen Yang (Fire Island)

Liev Schreiber (A Small Light)

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Ciarán Hinds (The English)

Jesse Plemons (Love & Death) — podcast

Damson Idris (Swarm)

Quentin Plair (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Possibilities

Christian Slater (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Hayden Christensen (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Kumail Nanjiani (Obi-Wan Kenobi) — podcast

Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Walton Goggins (George & Tammy)

Steve Zahn (George & Tammy)

Domhnall Gleeson (White House Plumbers)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble) — podcast

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Lily Rabe (Love & Death)

Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Major Threats

Lena Headey (White House Plumbers)

Michael Learned (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Molly Ringwald (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Olivia Colman (Great Expectations) — podcast

Cherry Jones (Five Days at Memorial)

Penelope Ann Miller (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Harriet Walter (This Is Going to Hurt)

Possibilities

Judy Greer (White House Plumbers)

Kathleen Turner (White House Plumbers)

Margaret Cho (Fire Island)

Evan Rachel Wood (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Julianne Nicholson (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Maya Erskine (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Julie Ann Emery (Five Days at Memorial)