Feinberg Forecast: Emmys Projections as Nominations Voting Gets Underway

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.
*BEST DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Succession (HBO/Max)
The White Lotus: Sicily (HBO/Max)
The Last of Us (HBO/Max)
Better Call Saul (AMC)
The Crown (Netflix)
Yellowjackets (Showtime)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
The Diplomat (Netflix)
Major Threats
House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)
Andor (Disney+)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
The Old Man (FX)
1923 (Paramount+)
Yellowstone (Paramount)
Possibilities
Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)
Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix) — podcast [Shonda Rhimes]
The Boys (Amazon)
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)
Your Honor (Showtime)
Westworld (HBO/Max)
*BEST COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
The Bear (FX)
Abbott Elementary (ABC)
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Barry (HBO/Max)
Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)
Wednesday (Netflix)
Shrinking (Apple TV+)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)
Major Threats
Poker Face (Peacock)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
The Great (Hulu)
Atlanta (FX)
Reservation Dogs (FX)
Dave (FXX)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
Mo (Netflix)
Possibilities
Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)
Ramy (Hulu)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)
Jury Duty (Amazon Freevee)
Party Down (Starz)
*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Beef (Netflix)
Black Bird (Apple TV+)
A Small Light (NatGeo)
Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)
Major Threats
Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)
Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)
George and Tammy (Showtime)
Dead Ringers (Amazon)
White House Plumbers (HBO/Max)
Love & Death (HBO/Max)
Possibilities
Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)
Documentary Now (IFC) — podcast [Bill Hader]
This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)
The English (Amazon)
Swarm (Amazon)
Mrs. Davis (Peacock)
*BEST TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)
Prey (Hulu)
Fire Island (Hulu)
Reality (HBO/Max)
Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC) — podcast [Dolly Parton]
Major Threats
Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist (Comedy Central)
The Last Kingdom: Seven Kings Must Die (Netflix)
Do Revenge (Netflix)
Jerry & Marge Go Large (Paramount+)
Possibilities
Boston Strangler (Hulu)
Honor Society (Paramount+)
Disenchanted (Disney+)
Somebody I Used to Know (Amazon)
*BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES*
Frontrunners
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast [Stephen Colbert]
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast [Trevor Noah]
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast [Jimmy Kimmel]
Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast [Seth Meyers]
Major Threats
The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) — podcast [James Corden]
The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)
Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO/Max) — podcast [Bill Maher]
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast [Jimmy Fallon]
Possibilities
Watch What Happens Live (Bravo) — podcast [Andy Cohen]
Hart to Hart (Peacock)
Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God (Comedy Central)
*BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max)
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast [Lorne Michaels]
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max) — podcast [Robin Thede]
Inside Amy Schumer (Paramount+) — podcast [Amy Schumer]
Major Threats
Ziwe (Showtime)
History of the World: Part II (Hulu)
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Possibilities
Pause With Sam Jay (HBO/Max)
Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)
*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*
Frontrunners
Harry & Meghan (Netflix)
100 Foot Wave (HBO/Max)
The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS) — podcast [Ken Burns]
The 1619 Project (Hulu)
The Last Movie Stars (HBO/Max) — podcast [Ethan Hawke]
Major Threats
Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix)
Dear Mama: The Saga of Afeni and Tupac Shakur (FX)
Full Swing (Netflix)
Mind Over Murder (HBO/Max)
Secrets of the Elephants (NatGeo)
Boys in Blue (Showtime)
Possibilities
The Vow Part II (HBO/Max)
Untold Volume 2 (Netflix)
Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)
Murf the Surf (MGM+)
Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix)
*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*
Frontrunners
Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+) — podcast [Davis Guggenheim]
Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO/Max)
Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)
Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)
If These Walls Could Sing (Disney+)
Major Threats
Judy Blume Forever (Amazon)
Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me (Apple TV+) — podcast [Selena Gomez]
Sidney (Apple TV+)
Love to Love You, Donna Summer (HBO/Max)
“Sr.” (Netflix)
Possibilities
Last Flight Home (Paramount+)
Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano (FX)
Love, Lizzo (HBO/Max)
Moonage Daydream (HBO/Max)
Call Me Miss Cleo (HBO/Max)
*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Jeff Bridges (The Old Man) — podcast
Brian Cox (Succession) — podcast
Major Threats
Diego Luna (Andor)
Dominic West (The Crown)
Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon)
Harrison Ford (1923)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) — podcast
Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)
Possibilities
Antony Starr (The Boys)
Karl Urban (The Boys)
Jack Quaid (The Boys)
Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent)
Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) — podcast
Nicco Annan (P-Valley)
Kiefer Sutherland (Rabbit Hole)
*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Sarah Snook (Succession) — podcast
Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)
Helen Mirren (1923) — podcast
Imelda Staunton (The Crown)
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) — podcast
Major Threats
Keri Russell (The Diplomat) — podcast
Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)
Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)
Tawny Cypress (Yellowjackets)
Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)
Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)
Possibilities
Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)
Karen Fukuhara (The Boys)
Erin Moriarty (The Boys)
Brandee Evans (P-Valley)
Toni Collette (The Power)
Samantha Morton (The Serpent Queen)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)
F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus: Sicily) — podcast
Alan Ruck (Succession)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
John Lithgow (The Old Man)
Major Threats
Matt Smith (House of the Dragon)
Tom Hollander (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Theo James (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Will Sharpe (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat)
Jonathan Pryce (The Crown) — podcast
Jonny Lee Miller (The Crown)
Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon)
Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon)
Steve Toussaint (House of the Dragon)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Stellan Skarsgard (Andor)
Elijah Wood (Yellowjackets)
Possibilities
Ed Harris (Westworld)
Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)
James Marsden (Westworld)
Brandon Sklenar (1923)
Timothy Dalton (1923)
Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)
Kyle Soller (Andor)
Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)
Jensen Ackles (The Boys)
Laz Alonso (The Boys)
Tomer Capone (The Boys)
Chace Crawford (The Boys)
Jessie T. Usher (The Boys)
Claes Bang (Bad Sisters)
Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters)
Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus: Sicily)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Carol Burnett (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Major Threats
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Lesley Manville (The Crown)
Olivia Williams (The Crown)
Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Beatrice Grannò (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon)
Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon)
Emily Carey (House of the Dragon)
Eve Best (House of the Dragon)
Lauren Ambrose (Yellowjackets)
Possibilities
Hong Chau (The Night Agent)
Julia Schlaepfer (1923)
Aminah Nieves (1923)
Denise Gough (Andor)
Genevieve O’Reilly (Andor)
Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses)
Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets)
Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters)
Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters)
Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters)
Eva Birthistle (Bad Sisters)
Claudia Doumit (The Boys)
Dominique McElligott (The Boys)
Colby Minifie (The Boys)
*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
James Cromwell (Succession)
Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)
Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)
Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)
Andy Serkis (Andor)
Jon Gries (The White Lotus: Sicily)
Major Threats
Bryan Cranston (Better Call Saul) — podcast
Aaron Paul (Better Call Saul)
Christopher Lloyd (The Mandalorian)
Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) — podcast
Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)
Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)
Mark Margolis (Better Call Saul)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Timothy Dalton (The Crown)
Salim Daw (The Crown)
Khalid Abdalla (The Crown)
Prasanna Puwanarajah (The Crown)
Possibilities
Forest Whitaker (Andor)
Joel Grey (The Old Man) — podcast
Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon)
Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon)
James Badge Dale (1923)
Peter Stormare (1923)
Alan Cumming (The Good Fight)
Gary Cole (The Good Fight)
Paul Reiser (The Boys)
Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses) — podcast
Jack Black (The Mandalorian)
Charles Dance (The Serpent Queen)
*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Anna Torv (The Last of Us)
Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)
Storm Reid (The Last of Us)
Fiona Shaw (Andor)
Hiam Abbass (Succession)
Major Threats
Claire Foy (The Crown) — podcast
Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)
Natasha McElhone (The Crown)
Betsy Brandt (Better Call Saul)
Lizzo (The Mandalorian) — podcast
Nico Parker (The Last of Us)
Christine Hakim (The Last of Us)
Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Clea Duvall (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Possibilities
Cherry Jones (Succession)
Hope Davis (Succession)
Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian)
Margo Martindale (Your Honor)
Carrie Preston (The Good Fight)
Phylicia Rashad (The Good Fight)
Michelle Forbes (Star Trek: Picard)
Bethany Antonia (House of the Dragon)
Aya Cash (The Boys)
*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)
Bill Hader (Barry) — podcast
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Major Threats
Jason Segel (Shrinking) — podcast
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Dave Burd (Dave)
Mo Amer (Mo) — podcast
Bob Odenkirk (Lucky Hank) — podcast
Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King)
Ramy Youssef (Ramy) — podcast
Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)
Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)
Possibilities
Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal)
Delroy Lindo (UnPrisoned) — podcast
John Larroquette (Night Court)
Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!)
Adam Scott (Party Down)
Pete Davidson (Bupkis)
D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)
Drew Tarver (The Other Two)
Chris O’Dowd (The Big Door Prize)
*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast
Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast
Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) — podcast
Elle Fanning (The Great) — podcast
Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)
Major Threats
Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)
Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)
Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)
Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)
Cecily Strong (Schmigadoon!)
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) — podcast
Maya Rudolph (Loot)
Possibilities
Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast
Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) — podcast
Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs)
Rose Byrne (Physical)
Heléne Yorke (The Other Two)
Kerry Washington (UnPrisoned) — podcast
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Stephen Root (Barry)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Harrison Ford (Shrinking)
Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)
Major Threats
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
James Lance (Ted Lasso)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Anthony Head (Ted Lasso)
Billy Harris (Ted Lasso)
Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face)
Jamie McShane (Wednesday)
Possibilities
Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)
William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)
Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)
Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows)
James Marsden (Jury Duty)
Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat)
GaTa (Dave)
LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta)
Joe Pesci (Bupkis)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) — podcast
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Sarah Goldberg (Barry)
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)
Jessica Williams (Shrinking)
Major Threats
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)
Gwendoline Christie (Wednesday)
Christina Ricci (Wednesday)
Riki Lindhome (Wednesday)
Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)
Molly Shannon (The Other Two)
Jane Krakowski (Schmigadoon!)
Christa Miller (Shrinking)
Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking)
Teresa Ruiz (Mo)
Possibilities
Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Mirelle Enos (Lucky Hank)
Abby Elliott (The Bear)
Edie Falco (Bupkis)
Cara Delevingne (Only Murders in the Building)
Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)
Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Loot)
Jane Lynch (Party Down)
Jennifer Garner (Party Down)
Megan Mullally (Party Down)
*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)
Steve Martin & Martin Short (Saturday Night Live)
Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Abbott Elementary) — podcast
Brad Pitt (Dave)
Oliver Platt (The Bear)
Major Threats
Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Luis Guzmán (Wednesday)
Fred Armisen (Wednesday)
Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)
James Caverly (Only Murders in the Building)
Michael B. Jordan (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Adrien Brody (Poker Face)
Hank Azaria (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Milo Ventimiglia (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Darren Criss (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast
Possibilities
Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)
Kyle MacLachlan (Lucky Hank)
Bobby Cannavale (Bupkis)
Brad Garrett (Bupkis)
Jon Bernthal (The Bear)
Zack Fox (Abbott Elementary)
Larry Owens (Abbott Elementary)
Nick Kroll (What We Do in the Shadows)
Katt Williams (Atlanta)
*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast
Ayo Edebiri (Abbott Elementary)
Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday)
Rachel McAdams (Dave)
Major Threats
Shirley MacLaine (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast
Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)
Judith Light (Poker Face) — podcast
Marla Gibbs (UnPrisoned)
Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building)
Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live)
Jenna Ortega (Saturday Night Live)
Aubrey Plaza (Saturday Night Live)
Keke Palmer (Saturday Night Live)
Amy Schumer (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Possibilities
Aubrey Plaza (Saturday Night Live)
Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live)
Jenna Ortega (Saturday Night Live)
Keke Palmer (Saturday Night Live)
Amy Schumer (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Megan Mullally (Reservation Dogs)
Lauren Weedman (Abbott Elementary)
June Diane Raphael (Abbott Elementary)
Wendie Malick (Shrinking)
*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Taron Egerton (Black Bird) — podcast
Steven Yeun (Beef) — podcast
Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Steve Carell (The Patient) — podcast
Michael Shannon (George & Tammy) — podcast
Major Threats
Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Jesse Eisenberg (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Ben Whishaw (This Is Going to Hurt)
Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Joe Cole (A Small Light)
Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers)
Justin Theroux (White House Plumbers)
Possibilities
Jake Lacy (A Friend of the Family)
Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)
Bryan Cranston (Jerry and Marge Go Large) — podcast
Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales) — podcast
Chaske Spencer (The English)
Damian Lewis (A Spy Among Friends)
Guy Pearce (A Spy Among Friends)
*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) — podcast
Ali Wong (Beef)
Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things) — podcast
Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers)
Emily Blunt (The English)
Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Major Threats
Sydney Sweeney (Reality) — podcast
Bel Powley (A Small Light)
Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Elizabeth Olsen (Love & Death) — podcast
Dominique Fishback (Swarm)
Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis)
Possibilities
Alicia Vikander (Irma Vep) — podcast 1 and 2
Cate Blanchett (Documentary Now) — podcast 1 and 2
Vera Farmiga (Five Days at Memorial)
Annette Bening (Jerry and Marge Go Large)
Keira Knightley (Boston Strangler) — podcast
Amber Midthunder (Prey)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) — podcast
Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Greg Kinnear (Black Bird)
Bowen Yang (Fire Island)
Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)
Ray Liotta (Black Bird) — podcast
Timothy Olyphant (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Major Threats
Liev Schreiber (A Small Light)
Young Mazino (Beef)
Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)
Ciarán Hinds (The English)
Jesse Plemons (Love & Death) — podcast
Damson Idris (Swarm)
Quentin Plair (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Possibilities
Christian Slater (Fleishman Is in Trouble)
Hayden Christensen (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Kumail Nanjiani (Obi-Wan Kenobi) — podcast
Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Walton Goggins (George & Tammy)
Steve Zahn (George & Tammy)
Domhnall Gleeson (White House Plumbers)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble) — podcast
Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)
Lily Rabe (Love & Death)
Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)
Maria Bello (Beef)
Major Threats
Molly Ringwald (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Cherry Jones (Five Days at Memorial)
Evan Rachel Wood (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Julianne Nicholson (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)
Michael Learned (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Penelope Ann Miller (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)
Anna Paquin (A Friend of the Family)
Mckenna Grace (A Friend of the Family)
Possibilities
Harriet Walter (This Is Going to Hurt)
Lena Headey (White House Plumbers)
Judy Greer (White House Plumbers)
Kathleen Turner (White House Plumbers)
Margaret Cho (Fire Island)
Olivia Colman (Great Expectations) — podcast
Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Maya Erskine (Obi-Wan Kenobi)
Julie Ann Emery (Five Days at Memorial)
