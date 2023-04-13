Feinberg Forecast: Scott’s First Read of the 2023 Emmys Race

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus: Sicily (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Major Threats

Andor (Disney+)

1923 (Paramount)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Yellowstone (Paramount)

The Old Man (FX)

The Boys (Amazon)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Your Honor (Showtime)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

The Night Agent (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO/Max)

Rabbit Hole (Paramount+)

Possibilities

Citadel (Amazon)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Waco: The Aftermath (Showtime)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Westworld (HBO/Max)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount)

P-Valley (Starz)

The Serpent Queen (Starz)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Evil (Paramount+)

The Good Doctor (ABC)

9-1-1 (Fox)

Will Trent (ABC)

Willow (Disney+)

Fatal Attraction (Paramount+)

Industry (HBO/Max)

The Peripheral (Amazon)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Bear (FX)

Barry (HBO/Max)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Major Threats

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

The Great (Hulu)

Atlanta (FX)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Mo (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Ramy (Hulu)

Loot (Apple TV+)

Ghosts (CBS)

Dave (FXX)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Lucky Hank (AMC)

Tulsa King (Paramount)

Schmigadoon (Apple TV+)

Possibilities

Bupkis (Peacock)

The Other Two (HBO/Max)

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)

Party Down (Starz)

Night Court (NBC)

Physical (Apple TV+)

UnPrisoned (Hulu)

Harlem (Amazon)

Reboot (Hulu)

A League of Their Own (Amazon)

American Born Chinese (Disney+)

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+)

The Consultant (Amazon)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO/Max)

Rap Sh!t (HBO/Max)

The Afterparty (Apple TV+)

Awkwafina Is Nora from Queens (Comedy Central)

The Conners (ABC)

Love, Victor (Hulu)

American Auto (Peacock)

Slip (Roku Channel)

Resident Alien (SYFY)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

George and Tammy (Showtime)

Love and Death (HBO/Max)

Beef (Netflix)

Major Threats

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)

White House Plumbers (HBO/Max)

Swarm (Amazon)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

The Patient (FX)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

The English (Amazon)

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

A Small Light (NatGeo)

Possibilities

Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+)

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Irma Vep (HBO/Max)

Transatlantic (Netflix)

From Scratch (Netflix)

Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

The Last Thing He Told Me (Apple TV+)

A Spy Among Friends (MGM+)

A Friend of the Family (Peacock)

*BEST TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC) — podcast [Dolly Parton]

Prey (Hulu)

Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist (Roku Channel)

Major Threats

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Jerry & Marge Go Large (Paramount+)

Boston Strangler (Hulu)

Honor Society (Paramount+)

Disenchanted (Disney+)

Reality (HBO/Max)

Somebody I Used to Know (Amazon)

Possibilities

Shotgun Wedding (Amazon)

Father of the Bride (HBO/Max)

Something from Tiffany’s (Amazon)

A Waltons Thanksgiving (The CW)

Meet Cute (Peacock)

Prasie This (Peacock)

*BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast [Stephen Colbert]

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast [Trevor Noah]

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast [Jimmy Kimmel]

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast [Seth Meyers]

Major Threats

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) — podcast [James Corden]

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO/Max) — podcast [Bill Maher]

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast [Jimmy Fallon]

Possibilities

Watch What Happens Live (Bravo) — podcast [Andy Cohen]

Hart to Hart (Peacock)

Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God (Comedy Central)

*BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO/Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast [Lorne Michaels]

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max) — podcast [Robin Thede]

Inside Amy Schumer (Paramount+) — podcast [Amy Schumer]

Major Threats

History of the World: Part II (Hulu)

Documentary Now (IFC) — podcast [Bill Hader]

Ziwe (Showtime)

Possibilities

Pause With Sam Jay (HBO/Max)

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Frontrunners

Harry & Meghan (Netflix)

100 Foot Wave (HBO/Max)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS) — podcast [Ken Burns]

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The Last Movie Stars (HBO/Max) — podcast [Ethan Hawke]

Major Threats

Mind Over Murder (HBO/Max)

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix)

Secrets of the Elephants (NatGeo)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

Boys in Blue (Showtime)

The Vow Part II (HBO/Max)

Untold Volume 2 (Netflix)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)

Murf the Surf (MGM+)

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix)

Possibilities

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Disney+)

Menudo: Forever Young (HBO/Max)

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Netflix)

Conversations With a Killer: Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix)

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Netflix)

Branson (HBO/Max)

The Anarchists (HBO/Max)

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All (Disney+)

Chimp Empire (Netflix)

Paul T. Goldman (Peacock)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*

Frontrunners

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+) — podcast [Davis Guggenheim]

Sidney (Apple TV+)

Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO/Max)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

Major Threats

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon)

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me (Apple TV+) — podcast [Selena Gomez]

If These Walls Could Sing (Disney+)

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (HBO/Max)

“Sr.” (Netflix)

Last Flight Home (Paramount+)

Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano (FX)

Moonage Daydream (HBO/Max)

Possibilities

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO/Max)

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (Netflix)

Pelosi in the House (HBO/Max)

Love, Lizzo (HBO/Max)

The Princess (HBO/Max)

Katrina Babies (HBO/Max)

The Sound of 007 (Amazon)

Call Me Miss Cleo (HBO/Max)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man) — podcast

Diego Luna (Andor)

Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon)

Major Threats

Harrison Ford (1923)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) — podcast

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) — podcast

Nicco Annan (P-Valley)

Antony Starr (The Boys)

Karl Urban (The Boys)

Jack Quaid (The Boys)

Possibilities

Richard Madden (Citadel) — podcast

Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent)

Michael Shannon (Waco: The Aftermath) — podcast

Kiefer Sutherland (Rabbit Hole)

Joshua Jackson (Fatal Attraction)

Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)

Aaron Paul (Westworld)

Jacob Anderson (Interview with the Vampire)

Tom Sturridge (The Sandman)

Warwick Davis (Willow)

Ramon Rodriguez (Will Trent)

Damson Idris (Snowfall)

Freddie Highmore (The Good Doctor)

Mike Colter (Evil)

Billy Crudup (Hello Tomorrow!)

Chris Pratt (The Terminal List)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Helen Mirren (1923) — podcast

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) — podcast

Major Threats

Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)

Tawny Cypress (Yellowjackets)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Betty Gilipin (Mrs. Davis)

Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

Brandee Evans (P-Valley)

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Possibilities

Keri Russell (The Diplomat) — podcast

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel) — podcast

Toni Collette (The Power)

Samantha Morton (The Serpent Queen)

Amanda Peet (Fatal Attraction)

Lizzy Caplan (Fatal Attraction)

Karen Fukuhara (The Boys)

Erin Moriarty (The Boys)

Angela Bassett (9-1-1) — podcast

Katja Herbers (Evil)

Chloe Grace Moretz (The Peripheral)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Brian Cox (Succession) — podcast

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Matt Smith (House of the Dragon)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus: Sicily) — podcast

Major Threats

Alan Ruck (Succession)

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Tom Hollander (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Theo James (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown) — podcast

Jonny Lee Miller (The Crown)

Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon)

Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon)

Steve Toussaint (House of the Dragon)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Stellan Skarsgard (Andor)

Alexander Skarsgard (Succession)

Brandon Sklenar (1923)

Timothy Dalton (1923)

Elijah Wood (Yellowjackets)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Possibilities

Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat)

Stanley Tucci (Citadel)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

James Marsden (Westworld)

Leo Woodall (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Kyle Soller (Andor)

Cole Hauser (Yellowstone)

Wes Bentley (Yellowstone)

Luke Grimes (Yellowstone)

Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone)

Robert Aramayo (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Owain Arthur (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Jensen Ackles (The Boys)

Laz Alonso (The Boys)

Tomer Capone (The Boys)

Chace Crawford (The Boys)

Jessie T. Usher (The Boys)

Sam Reid (Interview with the Vampire)

Michael Emerson (Evil)

Andre Braugher (The Good Fight)

John Slattery (The Good Fight)

Flaes Bang (Bad Sisters)

Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters)

Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

Warren Kole (Yellowjackets)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Sarah Snook (Succession) — podcast

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Carol Burnett (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Major Threats

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon)

Olivia Williams (The Crown)

Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Emily Carey (House of the Dragon)

Eve Best (House of the Dragon)

Lauren Ambrose (Yellowjackets)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Hong Chau (The Night Agent)

Thandiwe Newton (Westworld)

Julia Schlaepfer (1923)

Aminah Nieves (1923)

Denise Gough (Andor)

Genevieve O’Reilly (Andor)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses)

Possibilities

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Beatrice Granno (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Lesley Manville (Citadel)

Tessa Thompson (Westworld)

Alia Shawkat (The Old Man)

Amy Brenneman (The Old Man)

Hope Davis (Your Honor)

Morfydd Clark (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Sophia Nomvete (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters)

Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters)

Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters)

Eve Birthistle (Bad Sisters)

Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)

Christine Lahti (Evil)

Claudia Doumit (The Boys)

Dominique McElligott (The Boys)

Colby Minifie (The Boys)

Amanda Plummer (Star Trek: Picard)

Connie Britton (Dear Edward)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Andy Serkis (Andor)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Major Threats

Jon Gries (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Bryan Cranston (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Aaron Paul (Better Call Saul)

Christopher Lloyd (The Mandalorian)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) — podcast

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)

Mark Margolis (Better Call Saul)

Timothy Dalton (The Crown)

Salim Daw (The Crown)

Khalid Abdalla (The Crown)

Prasanna Puwanarajah (The Crown)

Forest Whitaker (Andor)

Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon)

Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon)

James Badge Dale (1923)

Peter Stormare (1923)

Possibilities

Alan Cumming (The Good Fight)

Gary Cole (The Good Fight)

Benjamin Walker (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Peter Mullan (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Alex Lawther (Andor)

Paul Reiser (The Boys)

Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us)

Joel Grey (The Old Man) — podcast

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses) — podcast

Bradley Whitford (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Jack Black (The Mandalorian)

Charles Dance (The Serpent Queen)

David Thewlis (The Sandman)

John Cameron Mitchell (The Sandman)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Hope Davis (Succession)

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Fiona Shaw (Andor)

Major Threats

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Claire Foy (The Crown) — podcast

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Natasha McElhone (The Crown)

Nico Parker (The Last of Us)

Christine Hakim (The Last of Us)

Betsy Brandt (Better Call Saul)

Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Clea Duvall (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Margo Martindale (Your Honor)

Lizzo (The Mandalorian) — podcast

Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian)

Possibilities

Carrie Preston (The Good Fight)

Phylicia Rashad (The Good Fight)

Michelle Forbes (Star Trek: Picard)

Jacki Weaver (Yellowstone)

Jeannie Berlin (Succession)

Bethany Antonia (House of the Dragon)

Aya Cash (The Boys)

Gwendoline Christie (The Sandman)

Joely Richardson (The Sandman)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Bill Hader (Barry) — podcast

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Jason Segel (Shrinking) — podcast

Major Threats

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Bob Odenkirk (Lucky Hank) — podcast

Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King)

Mohammed Amer (Mo)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) — podcast

Dave Burd (Dave)

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)

Nathan Fielder (Nathan for You)

Pete Davidson (Bupkis)

Delroy Lindo (UnPrisoned) — podcast

John Larroquette (Night Court)

Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon)

Christoph Waltz (The Consultant)

Possibilities

Adam Scott (Party Down)

Keegan-Michael Key (Reboot)

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Ralph Macchio (Coba Kai)

William Zabka (Cobra Kai)

Drew Tarver (The Other Two)

Ben Wang (American Born Chinese)

Chris O’Dowd (The Big Door Prize)

Sam Richardson (The Afterparty)

Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest)

John Goodman (The Conners)

Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien)

Michael Cimino (Love, Victor)

Rob Lowe (Unstable)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) — podcast

Elle Fanning (The Great) — podcast

Major Threats

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)

Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)

Cecily Strong (Schmigadoon)

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) — podcast

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) — podcast

Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast

Rose Byrne (Physical)

Abbi Jacobson (A League of Their Own)

Chante Adams (A League of Their Own)

Rose Melver (Ghosts)

Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs)

Possibilities

Melissa Rauch (Night Court)

Helene York (The Other Two)

Kerry Washington (UnPrisoned) — podcast

Martha Plimpton (Sprung)

Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)

Meagan Good (Harlem)

Judy Greer (Reboot)

Awkwafina (Nora from Queens) — podcast

Sarah Jessica Parker (And Just Like That) — podcast

Tiffany Haddish (The Afterparty)

Sara Gilbert (The Conners)

Mayim Bialik (Call Me Kat)

Ana Gasteyer (American Auto)

Zoe Lister-Jones (Slip)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Major Threats

Stephen Root (Barry)

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Head (Ted Lasso)

Billy Harris (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)

William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)

Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)

Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows)

Joe Pesci (Bupkis)

Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat)

Mel Brooks (History of the World: Part II)

J.B. Smoove (History of the World: Part II)

Jay Ellis (History of the World: Part II)

Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face)

James Marsden (Dead to Me)

Case Walker (The Other Two)

Paul Walter Hauser (The Afterparty) — podcast

Zach Woods (The Afterparty)

John Cho (The Afterparty)

Jack Whitehall (The Afterparty)

Possibilities

Ke Huy Quan (American Born Chinese) — podcast

LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta)

Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Jamie McShane (Wednesday)

Tituss Burgess (Schmigadoon)

Alan Cumming (Schmigadoon)

Martin Short (Schmigadoon)

Aaron Tveit (Schmigadoon)

Jaime Camil (Schmigadoon)

James Austin Johnson (Saturday Night Live)

Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live)

Michael Che (Saturday Night Live)

Paul Reiser (Reboot)

Brandon Scott Jones (Ghosts)

Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs)

Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Luke Tennie (Shrinking)

Martin Kove (Cobra Kai)

John Owen Lowe (Unstable)

Nick Kroll (History of the World: Part II)

Ike Barinholtz (History of the World: Part II)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Major Threats

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)

Gwendoline Christie (Wednesday)

Christina Ricci (Wednesday)

Riki Lindhome (Wednesday)

Edie Falco (Bupkis)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Molly Shannon (The Other Two)

Christa Miller (Shrinking)

Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking)

Teresa Ruiz (Mo)

Mirelle Enos (Lucky Hank)

Abby Elliott (The Bear)

D’Arcy Carden (Barry)

D’Arcy Carden (A League of Their Own)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nina Arianda (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)

Cara Delavingne (Only Murders in the Building)

Michaela Jae Rodriguez (Loot)

Possibilities

Michelle Yeoh (American Born Chinese) — podcast

Stephanie Hsu (American Born Chinese) — podcast

Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live)

Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live)

Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon)

Jane Krakowski (Schmigadoon)

Dove Cameron (Schmigadoon)

Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon)

Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest)

Jane Lynch (Party Down)

Jennifer Garner (Party Down)

Megan Mullally (Party Down)

Wanda Sykes (History of the World: Part II)

Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)

Sian Clifford (Unstable)

Rachel Bloom (Reboot)

Danielle Pinnock (Ghosts)

Rebecca Wisocky (Ghosts)

Anna Konkle (The Afterparty)

Zoe Chao (The Afterparty)

Poppy Liu (The Afterparty)

Jerrie Johnson (Harlem)

Shoniqua Shandai (Harlem)

Grace Byers (Harlem)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Steve Martin & Martin Short (Saturday Night Live)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Major Threats

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Michael B. Jordan (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Adrien Brody (Poker Face)

Luis Guzman (Wednesday)

Fred Armisen (Wednesday)

Hank Azaria (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Milo Ventimiglia (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Darren Criss (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

James Caverly (Only Murders in the Building)

Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)

Kyle MacLachlan (Lucky Hank)

Bobby Cannavale (Bupkis)

Brad Garrett (Bupkis)

Possibilities

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Poker Face)

Lil Rel Howery (Poker Face)

Nick Nolte (Poker Face)

Ron Perlman (Poker Face)

Colton Ryan (Poker Face)

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Joel McHale (The Bear)

Zack Fox (Abbott Elementary)

Larry Owens (Abbott Elementary)

Nick Kroll (What We Do in the Shadows)

Austin Butler (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Katt Williams (Atlanta)

Nick Offerman (A League of Their Own)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Ayo Edibiri (Abbott Elementary)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Major Threats

Jenna Ortega (Saturday Night Live)

Aubrey Plaza (Saturday Night Live)

Keke Palmer (Saturday Night Live)

Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live)

Amy Schumer (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Shirley MacLaine (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

Marla Gibbs (UnPrisoned)

Judith Light (Poker Face) — podcast

S. Epatha Merkerson (Poker Face)

Chloe Sevigny (Poker Face)

Ellen Barkin (Poker Face)

Cherry Jones (Poker Face)

Stephanie Hsu (Poker Face) — podcast

Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building)

Possibilities

Tina Fey (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Megan Mullally (Reservation Dogs)

Sutton Foster (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Lauren Weedman (Abbott Elementary)

June Diane Raphael (Abbott Elementary)

Jane Curtin (The Conners)

Estelle Parsons (The Conners)

Katey Sagal (The Conners)

Kelly Bishop (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Faith Ford (Night Court)

Elizabeth Perkins (Barry)

Annabella Sciorra (Tulsa King)

Wendie Malick (Shrinking)

Wendie Malick (Night Court)

Amy Morton (The Bear)

Hong Chau (Poker Face)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Evan Peters (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird)

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy) — podcast

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Steven Yeun (Beef) — podcast

Steve Carell (The Patient) — podcast

Major Threats

Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers)

Justin Theroux (White House Plumbers)

Jesse Eisenberg (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Jesse Plemons (Love and Death) — podcast

Ben Whishaw (This Is Going to Hurt)

Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones and the Six)

Jake Lacy (A Friend of the Family)

Liev Schreiber (A Small Light) — podcast

Bryan Cranston (Jerry and Marge Go Large) — podcast

Possibilities

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales) — podcast

Chaske Spencer (The English)

Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)

Damian Lewis (A Spy Among Friends)

Guy Pearce (A Spy Among Friends)

Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch)

Jay Ellis (Somebody I Used to Know)

Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride)

Josh Duhamel (Shotgun Wedding)

Kendrick Sampson (Something From Tiffany’s)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) — podcast

Emily Blunt (The English)

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things) — podcast

Ali Wong (Beef)

Major Threats

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers)

Elizabeth Olsen (Love and Death) — podcast

Vera Farmiga (Five Days at Memorial)

Alicia Vikander (Irma Vep) — podcast

Keira Knightley (Boston Strangler) — podcast

Annette Bening (Jerry and Marge Go Large)

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel)

Amber Midthunder (Prey)

Possibilities

Sydney Sweeney (Reality)

Gillian Jacobs (Transatlantic)

Jennifer Garner (The Last Thing He Told Me)

Alison Brie (Somebody I Used to Know)

Dolly Parton (Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas) — podcast

Amy Adams (Disenchanted) — podcast

Zoey Deutch (Something From Tiffany’s) — podcast

Jennifer Lopez (Shotgun Wedding) — podcast

Gloria Estefan (Father of the Bride)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) — podcast

Richard Jenkins (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)

Greg Kinnear (Black Bird)

Bowen Yang (Fire Island)

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird) — podcast

Major Threats

Ciaran Hinds (The English)

Damson Idris (Swarm)

Quentin Plair (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Christian Slater (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Hayden Christensen (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Kumail Nanjiani (Obi-Wan Kenobi) — podcast

Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Walton Goggins (George & Tammy)

Steve Zahn (George & Tammy)

Joe Cole (A Small Light)

Timothy Olyphant (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Possibilities

Young Mazino (Beef)

Nikolaj Coster-Waldau (The Last Thing He Told Me)

Domhnall Gleeson (White House Plumbers)

Robert Pine (Five Days at Memorial)

Quentin Plair (Welcome to Chippendales)

David Alan Grier (The Patient)

Chris Cooper (Boston Strangler)

David Dastmalchian (Boston Strangler)

Alessandro Nivola (Boston Strangler)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Niecy Nash-Betts (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble) — podcast

Lena Headey (White House Plumbers)

Judy Greer (White House Plumbers)

Kathleen Turner (White House Plumbers)

Cherry Jones (Five Days at Memorial)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Major Threats

Anna Paquin (A Friend of the Family)

Mckenna Grace (A Friend of the Family)

Lily Rabe (Love and Death)

Harriet Walter (This Is Going to Hurt)

Carrie Coon (Boston Strangler)

Michael Learned (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Molly Ringwald (Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Julianne Nicholson (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Evan Rachel Wood (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Possibilities

Olivia Colman (Great Expectations) — podcast

Margaret Cho (Fire Island)

Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Maya Erskine (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Julie Ann Emery (Five Days at Memorial)

Jennifer Coolidge (Shotgun Wedding)