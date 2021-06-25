Feinberg Forecast: Updated Emmys Standings Heading Into Final Weekend of Nomination Voting

- Share this article on Facebook
PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.
*BEST DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
The Crown (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
Pose (FX)
In Treatment (HBO)
Major Threats
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)
Ratched (Netflix)
The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+)
Perry Mason (HBO)
P-Valley (Starz)
The Boys (Amazon)
Godfather of Harlem (Epix)
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
We Are Who We Are (HBO)
Possibilities
Yellowstone (Paramount Network)
Industry (HBO)
Queen Sugar (OWN)
Snowfall (FX)
Away (Netflix)
City on a Hill (Showtime)
Evil (CBS)
For Life (ABC)
Servant (Apple TV+)
*BEST COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Girls5Eva (Peacock)
Black-ish (ABC)
Major Threats
Master of None (Netflix)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Made for Love (HBO Max)
Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)
Young Rock (ABC)
Dickinson (Apple TV+)
Mom (CBS)
Home Economics (ABC)
Search Party (HBO Max)
Possibilities
Chad (TBS)
Love, Victor (Hulu)
Breeders (FX)
Rutherford Falls (Peacock)
Genera+ion (HBO Max)
The Unicorn (CBS)
Superstore (NBC)
The Politician (Netflix)
Shrill (Hulu)
The Conners (ABC)
*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*
Frontrunners
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
WandaVision (Disney+)
The Undoing (HBO)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
Major Threats
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Small Axe (Amazon)
Halston (Netflix)
The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Genius: Aretha (NatGeo)
Fargo (FX)
A Teacher (FX on Hulu)
Possibilities
Your Honor (Showtime)
The Comey Rule (Showtime)
It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
The Third Day (HBO)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)
Them (Amazon)
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (Bravo)
*BEST TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon)
Uncle Frank (Amazon)
Oslo (HBO)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)
Major Threats
Unpregnant (HBO Max)
7500 (Amazon)
Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (BBC)
Possibilities
Wendy Williams: The Movie (Lifetime)
Clouds (Disney+)
Safety (Disney+)
Godmothered (Disney+)
*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*
Frontrunners
Pretend It’s a City (Netflix) — podcast (Fran Lebowitz)
Allen vs. Farrow (HBO)
City So Real (NatGeo)
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)
High on the Hog (Netflix)
Major Threats
American Masters (PBS)
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)
30 for 30 (ESPN)
The Vow (HBO)
Pride (FX)
Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)
Love Fraud (Showtime)
Q: Into the Storm (HBO)
Sasquatch (Hulu)
Secrets of the Whales (NatGeo)
Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult (Starz)
Possibilities
The Lady and the Dale (HBO)
Dear… (Apple TV+)
Immigration Nation (Netflix)
Lennox Hill (Netflix)
The Me You Can’t See (Apple TV+)
Helter Skelter: An American Myth (Epix)
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix)
Equal (HBO Max)
A Wilderness of Error (FX)
Expecting Amy (HBO Max)
*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Josh O’Connor (The Crown)
Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)
Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)
Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast
Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast
Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)
Major Threats
Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)
Justin Theroux (The Mosquito Coast)
Milo Ventimiglia (This Is Us) — podcast
Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Sebastian Stan (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Nicco Annan (P-Valley)
Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)
Finn Wittrock (Ratched)
Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)
Possibilities
Antony Starr (The Boys)
Karl Urban (The Boys)
Jack Quaid (The Boys)
Jack Dylan Grazer (We Are Who We Are)
Toby Kebbell (Servant)
Damson Idris (Snowfall)
Joel Kinnaman (For All Mankind)
Daveed Diggs (Snowpiercer)
Mike Colter (Evil)
John Stamos (Big Shot)
*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Emma Corrin (The Crown)
Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast
Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) — podcast
Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)
Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton)
Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)
Major Threats
Mj Rodriguez (Pose)
Sarah Paulson (Ratched) — podcast
Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast
Brandee Evans (P-Valley)
Aya Cash (The Boys)
Erin Moriarty (The Boys)
Melissa George (The Mosquito Coast)
Possibilities
Myha’la Herrold (Industry)
Jessie Mei Li (Shadow and Bone)
Lauren Ambrose (Servant)
Niecy Nash (Claws)
Jennifer Connelly (Snowpiercer)
Hilary Swank (Away)
Queen Latifah (The Equalizer)
Katey Sagal (Rebel)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country)
Tobias Menzies (The Crown)
Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)
John Benjamin Hickey (In Treatment)
John Lithgow (Perry Mason)
Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton)
Anthony Ramos (In Treatment)
Joel Kinnaman (In Treatment)
Major Threats
Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)
Justin Hartley (This Is Us)
Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Daniel Bruhl (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Rupert Grint (Servant)
Ken Leung (Industry)
Possibilities
Paul Sorvino (Godfather of Harlem)
O.T. Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ryan Jamaal Swain (Pose)
Ben Barnes (Shadow and Bone)
Richard Cabral (Mayans M.C.)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
Gillian Anderson (The Crown)
Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)
Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton)
Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton)
Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country)
Major Threats
Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country) — podcast
Claudia Jessie (Bridgerton)
Polly Walker (Bridgerton)
Cynthia Nixon (Ratched)
Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason)
Susan Kelechi Watson (This Is Us)
Chrissy Metz (This Is Us)
Emerald Fennell (The Crown)
Erin Doherty (The Crown)
Marion Bailey (The Crown)
Possibilities
Emily VanCamp (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)
Chloe Sevigny (We Are Who We Are)
Judy Davis (Ratched)
Sharon Stone (Ratched)
Jamie Chung (Lovecraft Country)
Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)
Indya Moore (Pose)
Dominique Jackson (Pose)
Abbey Lee (Lovecraft Country)
Alison Wright (Snowpiercer)
*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)
Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)
Kenan Thompson (Kenan) — podcast
Ted Danson (Mr. Mayor) — podcast
Ralph Macchio (Cobra Kai)
Major Threats
William Zabka (Cobra Kai)
Dwayne Johnson (Young Rock)
Martin Freeman (Breeders)
Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest)
Billy Magnussen (Made for Love)
Michael Cimino (Love, Victor)
William H. Macy (Shameless)
Possibilities
Ed Helms (Rutherford Falls)
Topher Grace (Home Economics)
Lamone Morris (Woke)
Walton Goggins (The Unicorn)
Ben Platt (The Politician) — podcast
John Goodman (The Conners)
Ben Feldman (Superstore)
*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Maya Erskine (Pen15)
Anna Konkle (Pen15)
Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) — podcast
Lena Waithe (Master of None) — podcast
Major Threats
Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) — podcast
Renee Elise Goldsberry (Girls5Eva)
Sara Bareilles (Girls5Eva)
Cristin Milioti (Made for Love)
Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) — podcast
Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast
Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast
Hailee Steinfeld (Dickinson) — podcast
Ziwe Fumudoh (Ziwe)
Possibilities
Daisy Haggard (Breeders)
Victoria Pedretti (The Haunting of Bly Manor)
Jana Schmieding (Rutherford Falls)
Nasim Pedrad (Chad)
Lauren Ash (Superstore)
Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest)
Sara Gilbert (The Conners)
Alia Shawkat (Search Party)
Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Ray Romano (Made for Love)
Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Major Threats
Martin Kove (Cobra Kai)
Laurence Fishburne (black-ish)
Pete Davidson (Saturday Night Live)
Beck Bennett (Saturday Night Live)
Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)
Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)
Michael Huisman (The Flight Attendant)
Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)
Danny Pudi (Mythic Quest)
Possibilities
William Fichtner (Mom)
Dan Bakkedahl (Made for Love)
Skylar Astin (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
John Clarence Stewart (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Don Johnson (Kenan)
Chris Redd (Kenan)
Michael Che (Saturday Night Live)
Colin Jost (Saturday Night Live)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
Kathleen Turner (The Kominsky Method)
Paula Pell (Girls5Eva)
Busy Philipps (Girls5Eva)
Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)
Major Threats
Naomie Ackie (Master of None)
Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live)
Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live) — podcast
Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)
Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)
Zosia Mamet (The Flight Attendant)
Michelle Gomez (The Flight Attendant)
Mary Steenburgen (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)
Noma Dumezweni (Made for Love)
Martha Plimpton (Genera+tion)
Holly Hunter (Mr. Mayor)
Possibilities
Lisa Edelstein (The Kominsky Method)
Sarah Baker (The Kominsky Method)
Jaime Pressly (Mom)
Megan Stalter (Hacks)
Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)
Laurie Metcalf (The Conners)
Lecy Goranson (The Conners)
Bette Midler (The Politician)
Judith Light (The Politician) — podcast
Jane Krakowski (Dickinson)
*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) — podcast
Paul Bettany (WandaVision)
Hugh Grant (The Undoing) — podcast
Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) — podcast
Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) — podcast
Major Threats
Joel Edgerton (The Underground Railroad)
Ewan McGregor (Halston)
Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule) — podcast
Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) — podcast
Chris Rock (Fargo)
Jude Law (The Third Day)
Paul Bettany (Uncle Frank)
Possibilities
Nick Robinson (A Teacher)
Andrew Scott (Oslo)
Olly Alexander (It’s a Sin)
Alexander Skarsgard (The Stand)
James Marsden (The Stand)
Ashley Thomas (Them)
Nnamdi Asomugha (Sylvie’s Love)
*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) — podcast
Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) — podcast
Nicole Kidman (The Undoing) — podcast
Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad)
Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) — podcast
Major Threats
Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)
Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)
Kate Mara (A Teacher)
Danielle Brooks (Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia)
Christine Baranski (Christmas on the Square)
Tessa Thompson (Sylvie’s Love)
Dakota Fanning (The Alienist)
Ruth Wilson (Oslo)
E’myri Crutchfield (Fargo)
Possibilities
Bette Midler (Coastal Elites)
Jodie Whittaker (Doctor Who)
Julia Goldani Telles (The Girlfriend Experience)
Adam Peet (Dirty John)
Naomie Harris (The Third Day) — podcast
Dolly Parton (Christmas on the Square) — podcast
Haley Lu Richardson (Unpregnant)
Deborah Ayorinde (Them)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit)
John Boyega (Small Axe) — podcast
Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)
Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)
Chase W. Dillon (The Underground Railroad)
Major Threats
Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)
Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)
Christopher Jackson (Hamilton)
William Jackson Harper (The Underground Railroad)
Aaron Pierre (The Underground Railroad)
Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)
Shaun Parkes (Small Axe)
Malachi Kirby (Small Axe)
Micheal Ward (Small Axe)
Glynn Turman (Fargo)
Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)
Joshua Caleb Johnson (The Good Lord Bird)
Daveed Diggs (The Good Lord Bird)
Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)
Harry Melling (The Queen’s Gambit)
Possibilities
Guy Pearce (Mare of Easttown)
Courtney B. Vance (Genius: Aretha)
David Cross (Genius: Aretha)
Neil Patrick Harris (It’s a Sin)
Callum Scott Howells (It’s a Sin)
Jason Schwartzman (Fargo)
Ben Whishaw (Fargo)
Paddy Considine (The Third Day)
Christian Slater (Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story)
Rory Culkin (Halston)
Bill Pullman (Halston)
David Cross (Genius: Aretha)
Peter Macdissi (Uncle Frank)
Jovan Adepo (The Stand)
*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)
Letitia Wright (Small Axe)
Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)
Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)
Marielle Heller (The Queen’s Gambit)
Major Threats
Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)
Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)
Krysta Rodriguez (Halston)
Weruche Opia (I May Destroy You)
Sheila Atim (The Underground Railroad)
Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)
Teyonah Parris (WandaVision)
Holly Hunter (The Comey Rule)
Amarah-Jae St. Aubyn (Small Axe)
Possibilities
Margo Martindale (Uncle Frank)
Emily Watson (The Third Day)
T’Nia Miller (The Haunting of Bly Manor)
Jessie Buckley (Fargo)
Lydia West (It’s a Sin)
Keeley Hawes (It’s a Sin)
Lily Rabe (The Underground Railroad)
Noma Dumezweni (The Undoing)
Helen Mirren (Solos) — podcast
*BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES*
Frontrunners
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast (Stephen Colbert)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast (Trevor Noah)
Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)
Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast (Samantha Bee)
Major Threats
The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)
Real Time with Bill Maher (HBO) — podcast (Bill Maher)
Late Night with Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast (Seth Meyers)
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast (Jimmy Fallon)
Desus & Mero (Showtime) — podcast (Desus & Mero)
Conan (TBS) — podcast (Conan O’Brien)
Possibilities
A Little Late Night with Lilly Singh (NBC)
Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen (Bravo) — podcast (Andy Cohen)
Earth to Ned (Disney+)
Doing the Most with Phoebe Robinson (Comedy Central)
Wilmore (Peacock)
The Netflix Afterparty (Netflix)
*BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES*
Frontrunners
Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)
Major Threats
Ziwe (Showtime)
The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)
Tiffany Haddish Presents: They Ready (Netflix)
That Damn Michael Che (HBO Max)
Possibilities
How To with John Wilson (HBO)
Whose Line Is It Anyway? (The CW)
Studio C (YouTube)
*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)*
Frontrunners
Hamilton (Disney+) — podcast (Lin-Manuel Miranda)
Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix) — podcast (Bo Burnham)
8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)
David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)
Mariah Carey’s Christmas Special (Apple TV+)
Major Threats
Kevin Hart: Zero F**ks Given (Netflix) — podcast (Kevin Hart)
Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)
Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns (TBS) — podcast (Samantha Bee)
Black Is King (Disney+)
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You (Apple TV+)
Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions (Disney+)
Michelle Buteau: Welcome to Buteaupia (Netflix)
Derek DelGaudio’s In & Of Itself (Hulu)
30 Rock: A One-Time Special (NBC) — podcast (Tina Fey)
Chelsea Handler: Evolution (HBO Max)
A Holly Dolly Christmas (CBS)
The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air Reunion (HBO Max)
Desus & Mero: The Obama Episode (Showtime) — podcast (Desus & Mero)
Jim Gaffigan: The Pale Tourist (Amazon)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cries with Desi Lydic (Comedy Central)
John Lewis: Celebrating a Hero (CBS)
Possibilities
Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular (AMC)
Gloria: A Life (Great Performances) (PBS)
Romeo & Juliet (Great Performances) (PBS)
Between the World and Me (HBO)
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)
Vax Live: The Concert to Reunite the World (ABC, CBS and YouTube)
Borat Supplemental Reportings (Amazon)
Yearly Departed (Amazon)
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers the Pulse (Comedy Central)
What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon)
2020 BET Awards (BET)
Black Renaissance: The Art and Soul of Our Stories (YouTube)
My Gift: A Christmas Special From Carrie Underwood (HBO Max)
Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix) — podcast (Sarah Cooper)
Her Effortless Brilliance: A Celebration Of Lynn Shelton Through Film And Music (YouTube)
Natalie Palamides: Nate — A One Man Show (Netflix)
*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)*
Frontrunners
The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)
The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)
Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)
Closer Look Thursday (NBC)
The Oscars (ABC)
Major Threats
78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)
Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and PBS)
Possibilities
WrestleMania 37 (Peacock)
2020 MTV Video Music Awards (MTV)
MTV Movie & TV Awards (MTV)
