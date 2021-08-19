Feinberg Forecast: Projected Standings as Final Voting Begins

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and publicity campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

The Crown (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Pose (FX)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

This Is Us (NBC)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The Boys (Prime Video)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Black-ish (ABC)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

WandaVision (Disney+)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

*BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

Conan (TBS) — podcast (Conan O’Brien)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast (Stephen Colbert)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast (Trevor Noah)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)

*BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)

*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)*

Projected Order of Finish

Hamilton (Disney+) — podcast (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix) — podcast (Bo Burnham)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

Friends: The Reunion (HBO Max)

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)*

Projected Order of Finish

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS) — podcast (Trevor Noah)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime) — podcast (Stephen Colbert)

The Oscars (ABC)

Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and PBS)

*BEST TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of Finish

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon)

Uncle Frank (Amazon)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix) — podcast (Dolly Parton)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Allen vs. Farrow (HBO) — podcast (Kirby Dick & Amy Ziering)

Pretend It’s a City (Netflix) — podcast (Fran Lebowitz)

Secrets of the Whales (Disney+)

American Masters (PBS)

City So Real (NatGeo)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*

Projected Order of Finish

The Social Dilemma (Netflix)

Framing Britney Spears (The New York Times Presents) (FX)

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart (HBO) — podcast (Frank Marshall)

Boys State (Apple TV+)

Tina (HBO)

*BEST HOSTED NONFICTION SERIES OR SPECIAL*

Projected Order of Finish

Oprah with Meghan and Harry: A CBS Primetime Special (CBS) — podcast (Oprah Winfrey)

My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman (Netflix) — podcast (David Letterman)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (CNN)

United Shades of America with W. Kamau Bell (CNN)

Vice (Showtime)

*EXCEPTIONAL MERIT IN DOCUMENTARY FILMMAKING*

Projected Order of Finish

Welcome to Chechnya (HBO)

Dick Johnson Is Dead (Netflix)

76 Days (Pluto)

*BEST COMPETITION PROGRAM*

Projected Order of Finish

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1) — podcast (RuPaul)

The Amazing Race (CBS)

The Voice (NBC)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

Top Chef (Bravo)

*BEST STRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM*

Projected Order of Finish

Queer Eye (Netflix)

Shark Tank (ABC) — podcast (Mark Cuban)

Running Wild with Bear Grylls (Nat Geo)

Property Brothers: Forever Home (HGTV)

Antiques Roadshow (PBS)

*BEST UNSTRUCTURED REALITY PROGRAM*

Projected Order of Finish

Becoming (Disney+)

RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked (VH1) — podcast (RuPaul)

Selling Sunset (Netflix)

Indian Matchmaking (Netflix)

Below Deck (Bravo)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) — podcast

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) — podcast

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country) — podcast

Emerald Fennell (The Crown)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan) — podcast

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

William H. Macy (Shameless)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Aidy Bryant (Shrill) — podcast

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) — podcast

Allison Janney (Mom) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Order of Finish

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Rosie Perez (The Flight Attendant)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Aidy Bryant (Saturday Night Live)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of Finish

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) — podcast

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) — podcast

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) — podcast

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of Finish

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) — podcast

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) — podcast

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) — podcast

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Cynthia Erivo (Genius: Aretha)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of Finish

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Jonathan Groff (Hamilton)

Anthony Ramos (Hamilton)

Paapa Essiedu (I May Destroy You)

Thomas Brodie-Sangster (The Queen’s Gambit)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Order of Finish

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision) — podcast

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Phillipa Soo (Hamilton)

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Moses Ingram (The Queen’s Gambit)