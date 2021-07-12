Feinberg Forecast: Scott’s Final Emmy Nominations Predictions

Emma Corrin as Princess Diana and Josh O'Connor as Prince Charles in 'The Crown.'

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and publicity campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees

The Crown (Netflix)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

This Is Us (NBC)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)

Alternate

Perry Mason (HBO)

Potential Surprise

Ratched (Netflix)



Shoulda Been a Contenda

In Treatment (HBO)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Black-ish (ABC)

Master of None (Netflix)

Alternate

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Potential Surprise

Cobra Kai (Netflix)



Shoulda Been a Contenda

Made for Love (HBO Max)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

WandaVision (Disney+)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

Alternate

The Undoing (HBO)

Potential Surprise

Halston (Netflix)



Shoulda Been a Contenda

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

*BEST TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon)

Uncle Frank (Amazon)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Alternate

Unpregnant (HBO Max)

Potential Surprise

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (BBC)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Clouds (Disney+)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Pretend It’s a City (Netflix) — podcast (Fran Lebowitz)

Allen vs. Farrow (HBO)

High on the Hog (Netflix)

City So Real (NatGeo)

American Masters (PBS)

Alternate

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)

Potential Surprise

Pride (FX)



Shoulda Been a Contenda

Q: Into the Storm (HBO)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Josh O’Connor (The Crown)

Billy Porter (Pose) — podcast

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us) — podcast

Rege-Jean Page (Bridgerton)

Jonathan Majors (Lovecraft Country)

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)

Alternate

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Potential Surprise

Joseph Fiennes (The Handmaid’s Tale)



Shoulda Been a Contenda

Anthony Mackie (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Emma Corrin (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown) — podcast

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) — podcast

Jurnee Smollett (Lovecraft Country)

Phoebe Dynevor (Bridgerton)

Uzo Aduba (In Treatment)

Alternate

Mj Rodriguez (Pose)

Potential Surprise

Sarah Paulson (Ratched) — podcast



Shoulda Been a Contenda

Mandy Moore (This Is Us) — podcast

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Michael Kenneth Williams (Lovecraft Country)

Tobias Menzies (The Crown)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

John Benjamin Hickey (In Treatment)

John Lithgow (Perry Mason)

Jonathan Bailey (Bridgerton)

Anthony Ramos (In Treatment)

Joel Kinnaman (In Treatment)

Alternate

Chris Sullivan (This Is Us)

Potential Surprise

Justin Hartley (This Is Us)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Wyatt Russell (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Gillian Anderson (The Crown)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton)

Adjoa Andoh (Bridgerton)

Aunjanue Ellis (Lovecraft Country) — podcast

Alternate

Wunmi Mosaku (Lovecraft Country)

Potential Surprise

Tatiana Maslany (Perry Mason)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Emily VanCamp (The Falcon and the Winter Soldier)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Anthony Anderson (Black-ish)

Kenan Thompson (Kenan) — podcast

Ted Danson (Mr. Mayor) — podcast

Martin Freeman (Breeders)

Alternate

Ralph Macchio (Cobra Kai)

Potential Surprise

William Zabka (Cobra Kai)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Michael Cimino (Love, Victor)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Lena Waithe (Master of None) — podcast

Tracee Ellis Ross (black-ish) — podcast

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Girls5Eva)

Sara Bareilles (Girls5Eva)

Alternate

Jane Levy (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist) — podcast

Potential Surprise

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) — podcast

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Ziwe Fumudoh (Ziwe)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Carl Clemons-Hopkins (Hacks)

Alternate

Ray Romano (Made for Love)

Potential Surprise

Paul Reiser (The Kominsky Method)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Alex Newell (Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)

Kaitlin Olson (Hacks)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Paula Pell (Girls5Eva)

Busy Philipps (Girls5Eva)

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Alternate

Kathleen Turner (The Kominsky Method)

Potential Surprise

Naomie Ackie (Master of None)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees

Ethan Hawke (The Good Lord Bird) — podcast

Hugh Grant (The Undoing) — podcast

Paul Bettany (WandaVision)

Joel Edgerton (The Underground Railroad) — podcast

Ewan McGregor (Halston)

Alternate

Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton) — podcast

Potential Surprise

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Hamilton) — podcast

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Jeff Daniels (The Comey Rule) — podcast

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees

Anya Taylor-Joy (The Queen’s Gambit) — podcast

Kate Winslet (Mare of Easttown) — podcast

Michaela Coel (I May Destroy You)

Elizabeth Olsen (WandaVision) — podcast

Nicole Kidman (The Undoing) — podcast

Alternate

Thuso Mbedu (The Underground Railroad)

Potential Surprise

Danielle Brooks (Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Kate Mara (A Teacher)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees

Bill Camp (The Queen’s Gambit)

Donald Sutherland (The Undoing)

Evan Peters (Mare of Easttown)

Daveed Diggs (Hamilton)

Chase W. Dillon (The Underground Railroad)

Alternate

John Boyega (Small Axe) — podcast

Potential Surprise

Glynn Turman (Fargo)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Brendan Gleeson (The Comey Rule)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Projected Nominees

Kathryn Hahn (WandaVision)

Jean Smart (Mare of Easttown)

Julianne Nicholson (Mare of Easttown)

Marielle Heller (The Queen’s Gambit)

Renee Elise Goldsberry (Hamilton)

Alternate

Letitia Wright (Small Axe)

Potential Surprise

Krysta Rodriguez (Halston)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Sheila Atim (The Underground Railroad)

*BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast (Stephen Colbert)

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast (Trevor Noah)

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast (Jimmy Kimmel)

Full Frontal with Samantha Bee (TBS) — podcast (Samantha Bee)

Alternate

The Late Late Show with James Corden (CBS) — podcast (James Corden)

Potential Surprise

Conan (TBS) — podcast (Conan O’Brien)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Desus & Mero (Showtime) — podcast (Desus & Mero)

*BEST VARIETY SKETCH SERIES*

Projected Nominees

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast (Lorne Michaels)

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO) — podcast (Robin Thede)

Alternate

Ziwe (Showtime)

Potential Surprise

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

That Damn Michael Che (HBO Max)

*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (PRE-RECORDED)*

Projected Nominees

Hamilton (Disney+) — podcast (Lin-Manuel Miranda)

Bo Burnham: Inside (Netflix) — podcast (Bo Burnham)

8:46 – Dave Chappelle (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (HBO)

Black Is King (Disney+)

Alternate

Full Frontal Wants to Take Your Guns (TBS) — podcast (Samantha Bee)

Potential Surprise

Mariah Carey’s Christmas Special (Apple TV+)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Sarah Cooper: Everything’s Fine (Netflix) — podcast (Sarah Cooper)

*BEST VARIETY SPECIAL (LIVE)*

Projected Nominees

The 63rd Annual Grammy Awards (CBS)

The Pepsi Super Bowl LV Halftime Show Starring The Weeknd (CBS)

Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s Last Stand Building Back America Great Again Better 2020 (Showtime)

The Oscars (ABC)

Closer Look Thursday (NBC)

Alternate

Celebrating America — An Inauguration Night Special (ABC, CBS, NBC, CNN, MSNBC and PBS)

Potential Surprise

78th Annual Golden Globe Awards (NBC)

Shoulda Been a Contenda

Christmas In Rockefeller Center (NBC)