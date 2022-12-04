×
Feinberg Forecast: TV Rookies of the Awards Season

THR's awards expert highlights a dozen shows that debuted since the close of the most recent Emmys eligibility period and could make a dent at the Critics Choice, Golden Globe and SAG awards.

THE BEAR Jeremy Allen White as Carmen 'Carmy' Berzatto.
Jeremy Allen White in 'The Bear' Courtesy of FX

DRAMA

Andor (Disney+)

This prequel to 2016 Star Wars spinoff Rogue One sees Diego Luna reprising his role and could follow in the Emmy footsteps of The Mandalorian, twice a drama series nominee.

House of the Dragon (HBO)

This $200 million prequel to Game of Thrones — anchored by Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke — is a giant ratings hit and could be an awards juggernaut like its predecessor.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Drawn from Tolkien’s appendices to his magnum opus, the most expensive TV show of all time drew Amazon Prime’s highest ratings for a series premiere.

The Old Man (FX)

Despite its unsexy title, this drama about an ex-CIA agent (Jeff Bridges, starring on TV for the first time) being pursued by the agency had the highest-rated premiere of a basic-cable drama in more than a year.

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone commands the screen as a mafia capo released from a 25-year prison sentence and sent to Tulsa to set up new operations in this show from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, which has been a ratings bonanza.

COMEDY

Mo (Netflix)

Based on Mo Amer’s life as a Palestinian refugee living in the American South, this comic look at the American immigrant experience from Amer and Ramy’s Ramy Youssef also garnered a perfect RT score.

The Bear (Hulu)

This dark comedy about a chef (Jeremy Allen White) from Michelin-starred restaurants who moves home to Chicago and works at his family’s sandwich shop has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

LIMITED SERIES/ANTHOLOGY

1923 (Paramount+)

Two bona fide movie stars — Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — anchor this 1883 sequel/Yellowstone prequel which, like those other shows about the Dutton family, was personally overseen by Taylor Sheridan.

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Developed by Dennis Lehane, this show centers on a drug dealer (Taron Egerton) offered a way out of prison if he can coax a confession from an accused serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser).

Irma Vep (HBO)

French auteur Olivier Assayas revisits and expands upon his 1996 film-industry satire, this time with Oscar winner Alicia Vikander playing an American actress making a movie in France.

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Ryan Murphy’s latest anthology series features frequent collaborator Evan Peters as Dahmer and was Netflix’s most watched show for weeks.

The White Lotus: Sicily (HBO)

The White Lotus‘ first season won more 2022 Emmys than any other program. Season two features a new cast (apart from Jennifer Coolidge) at another White Lotus resort.

This story first appeared in a November stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.

