Feinberg Forecast: TV Rookies of the Awards Season

DRAMA
Andor (Disney+)
This prequel to 2016 Star Wars spinoff Rogue One sees Diego Luna reprising his role and could follow in the Emmy footsteps of The Mandalorian, twice a drama series nominee.
House of the Dragon (HBO)
This $200 million prequel to Game of Thrones — anchored by Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke — is a giant ratings hit and could be an awards juggernaut like its predecessor.
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)
Drawn from Tolkien’s appendices to his magnum opus, the most expensive TV show of all time drew Amazon Prime’s highest ratings for a series premiere.
The Old Man (FX)
Despite its unsexy title, this drama about an ex-CIA agent (Jeff Bridges, starring on TV for the first time) being pursued by the agency had the highest-rated premiere of a basic-cable drama in more than a year.
Tulsa King (Paramount+)
Sylvester Stallone commands the screen as a mafia capo released from a 25-year prison sentence and sent to Tulsa to set up new operations in this show from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, which has been a ratings bonanza.
COMEDY
Mo (Netflix)
Based on Mo Amer’s life as a Palestinian refugee living in the American South, this comic look at the American immigrant experience from Amer and Ramy’s Ramy Youssef also garnered a perfect RT score.
The Bear (Hulu)
This dark comedy about a chef (Jeremy Allen White) from Michelin-starred restaurants who moves home to Chicago and works at his family’s sandwich shop has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.
LIMITED SERIES/ANTHOLOGY
1923 (Paramount+)
Two bona fide movie stars — Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — anchor this 1883 sequel/Yellowstone prequel which, like those other shows about the Dutton family, was personally overseen by Taylor Sheridan.
Black Bird (Apple TV+)
Developed by Dennis Lehane, this show centers on a drug dealer (Taron Egerton) offered a way out of prison if he can coax a confession from an accused serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser).
Irma Vep (HBO)
French auteur Olivier Assayas revisits and expands upon his 1996 film-industry satire, this time with Oscar winner Alicia Vikander playing an American actress making a movie in France.
Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)
Ryan Murphy’s latest anthology series features frequent collaborator Evan Peters as Dahmer and was Netflix’s most watched show for weeks.
The White Lotus: Sicily (HBO)
The White Lotus‘ first season won more 2022 Emmys than any other program. Season two features a new cast (apart from Jennifer Coolidge) at another White Lotus resort.
This story first appeared in a November stand-alone issue of The Hollywood Reporter magazine. To receive the magazine, click here to subscribe.
