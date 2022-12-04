Feinberg Forecast: TV Rookies of the Awards Season

DRAMA

Andor (Disney+)

This prequel to 2016 Star Wars spinoff Rogue One sees Diego Luna reprising his role and could follow in the Emmy footsteps of The Mandalorian, twice a drama series nominee.

House of the Dragon (HBO)

This $200 million prequel to Game of Thrones — anchored by Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Olivia Cooke — is a giant ratings hit and could be an awards juggernaut like its predecessor.

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Prime Video)

Drawn from Tolkien’s appendices to his magnum opus, the most expensive TV show of all time drew Amazon Prime’s highest ratings for a series premiere.

The Old Man (FX)

Despite its unsexy title, this drama about an ex-CIA agent (Jeff Bridges, starring on TV for the first time) being pursued by the agency had the highest-rated premiere of a basic-cable drama in more than a year.

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

Sylvester Stallone commands the screen as a mafia capo released from a 25-year prison sentence and sent to Tulsa to set up new operations in this show from Yellowstone creator Taylor Sheridan, which has been a ratings bonanza.

COMEDY

Mo (Netflix)

Based on Mo Amer’s life as a Palestinian refugee living in the American South, this comic look at the American immigrant experience from Amer and Ramy’s Ramy Youssef also garnered a perfect RT score.

The Bear (Hulu)

This dark comedy about a chef (Jeremy Allen White) from Michelin-starred restaurants who moves home to Chicago and works at his family’s sandwich shop has a perfect Rotten Tomatoes score.

LIMITED SERIES/ANTHOLOGY

1923 (Paramount+)

Two bona fide movie stars — Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren — anchor this 1883 sequel/Yellowstone prequel which, like those other shows about the Dutton family, was personally overseen by Taylor Sheridan.

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Developed by Dennis Lehane, this show centers on a drug dealer (Taron Egerton) offered a way out of prison if he can coax a confession from an accused serial killer (Paul Walter Hauser).

Irma Vep (HBO)

French auteur Olivier Assayas revisits and expands upon his 1996 film-industry satire, this time with Oscar winner Alicia Vikander playing an American actress making a movie in France.

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Ryan Murphy’s latest anthology series features frequent collaborator Evan Peters as Dahmer and was Netflix’s most watched show for weeks.

The White Lotus: Sicily (HBO)

The White Lotus‘ first season won more 2022 Emmys than any other program. Season two features a new cast (apart from Jennifer Coolidge) at another White Lotus resort.

