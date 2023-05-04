Feinberg Forecast: Scott’s Updated Emmys Projections As Race Enters May

Rachel Weisz as the Mantle twins, Elliot and Beverly, in 'Dead Ringers.'

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter’s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Succession (HBO/Max)

The White Lotus: Sicily (HBO/Max)

The Last of Us (HBO/Max)

Better Call Saul (AMC)

House of the Dragon (HBO/Max)

Yellowjackets (Showtime)

The Crown (Netflix)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

Major Threats

Andor (Disney+)

1923 (Paramount+)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

The Diplomat (Netflix)

Yellowstone (Paramount)

The Old Man (FX)

The Boys (Amazon)

Slow Horses (Apple TV+)

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power (Amazon)

Bad Sisters (Apple TV+)

Your Honor (Showtime)

Mrs. Davis (Peacock)

The Night Agent (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO/Max)

Possibilities

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story (Netflix) — podcast [Shonda Rhimes]

Waco: The Aftermath (Showtime)

Rabbit Hole (Paramount+)

Citadel (Amazon)

The Good Fight (Paramount+)

Westworld (HBO/Max)

Star Trek: Picard (Paramount+)

Fatal Attraction (Paramount+)

P-Valley (Starz)

The Serpent Queen (Starz)

Interview with the Vampire (AMC)

Willow (Disney+)

The Peripheral (Amazon)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Bear (FX)

Barry (HBO/Max)

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

Abbott Elementary (ABC)

Only Murders in the Building (Hulu)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Wednesday (Netflix)

Shrinking (Apple TV+)

Major Threats

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

The Great (Hulu)

Atlanta (FX)

Poker Face (Peacock)

Reservation Dogs (FX)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

Mo (Netflix)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

The Rehearsal (HBO/Max)

Somebody Somewhere (HBO/Max)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Ramy (Hulu)

Loot (Apple TV+)

Ghosts (CBS)

Dave (FXX)

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law (Disney+)

Lucky Hank (AMC)

Tulsa King (Paramount+)

The Ms. Pat Show (BET+)

Possibilities

Bupkis (Peacock)

The Other Two (HBO/Max)

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)

Party Down (Starz)

Night Court (NBC)

Physical (Apple TV+)

A League of Their Own (Amazon)

The Big Door Prize (Apple TV+)

UnPrisoned (Hulu)

Harlem (Amazon)

Reboot (Hulu)

The Consultant (Amazon)

The Sex Lives of College Girls (HBO/Max)

Rap Sh!t (HBO/Max)

American Auto (Peacock)

Slip (Roku Channel)

Resident Alien (SYFY)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story (Netflix)

Black Bird (Apple TV+)

Love and Death (HBO/Max)

Beef (Netflix)

George and Tammy (Showtime)

Major Threats

Fleishman Is in Trouble (FX)

Tiny Beautiful Things (Hulu)

Daisy Jones & the Six (Amazon)

Dead Ringers (Amazon)

Obi-Wan Kenobi (Disney+)

Swarm (Amazon)

White House Plumbers (HBO/Max)

This Is Going to Hurt (AMC+)

The English (Amazon)

A Small Light (NatGeo)

The Patient (FX)

Possibilities

Five Days at Memorial (Apple TV+)

Welcome to Chippendales (Hulu)

Irma Vep (HBO/Max)

Transatlantic (Netflix)

From Scratch (Netflix)

Cabinet of Curiosities (Netflix)

Ms. Marvel (Disney+)

A Spy Among Friends (MGM+)

A Friend of the Family (Peacock)

*BEST TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Weird: The Al Yankovic Story (Roku Channel)

Fire Island (Hulu)

Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas (NBC) — podcast [Dolly Parton]

Prey (Hulu)

Reality (HBO/Max)

Major Threats

Reno 911!: It’s a Wonderful Heist (Comedy Central)

Jerry & Marge Go Large (Paramount+)

Boston Strangler (Hulu)

Honor Society (Paramount+)

Disenchanted (Disney+)

Possibilities

Somebody I Used to Know (Amazon)

Hocus Pocus 2 (Disney+)

Father of the Bride (HBO/Max)

A Waltons Thanksgiving (The CW)

Meet Cute (Peacock)

*BEST VARIETY TALK SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS) — podcast [Stephen Colbert]

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central) — podcast [Trevor Noah]

Jimmy Kimmel Live! (ABC) — podcast [Jimmy Kimmel]

Late Night With Seth Meyers (NBC) — podcast [Seth Meyers]

Major Threats

The Late Late Show With James Corden (CBS) — podcast [James Corden]

The Problem With Jon Stewart (Apple TV+)

Real Time With Bill Maher (HBO/Max) — podcast [Bill Maher]

The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (NBC) — podcast [Jimmy Fallon]

Possibilities

Watch What Happens Live (Bravo) — podcast [Andy Cohen]

Hart to Hart (Peacock)

Hell of a Week With Charlamagne Tha God (Comedy Central)

*BEST SCRIPTED VARIETY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO/Max)

Saturday Night Live (NBC) — podcast [Lorne Michaels]

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO/Max) — podcast [Robin Thede]

Inside Amy Schumer (Paramount+) — podcast [Amy Schumer]

Major Threats

Schmigadoon! (Apple TV+)

History of the World: Part II (Hulu)

Documentary Now (IFC) — podcast [Bill Hader]

Ziwe (Showtime)

Possibilities

Pause With Sam Jay (HBO/Max)

The Amber Ruffin Show (Peacock)

Sherman’s Showcase (IFC)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Frontrunners

Harry & Meghan (Netflix)

100 Foot Wave (HBO/Max)

The U.S. and the Holocaust (PBS) — podcast [Ken Burns]

The 1619 Project (Hulu)

The Last Movie Stars (HBO/Max) — podcast [Ethan Hawke]

Major Threats

Murdaugh Murders: A Southern Scandal (Netflix)

Mind Over Murder (HBO/Max)

Secrets of the Elephants (NatGeo)

Prehistoric Planet (Apple TV+)

Boys in Blue (Showtime)

The Vow Part II (HBO/Max)

Untold Volume 2 (Netflix)

Stolen Youth: Inside the Cult at Sarah Lawrence (Hulu)

Murf the Surf (MGM+)

Keep Sweet: Pray and Obey (Netflix)

Possibilities

Limitless with Chris Hemsworth (Disney+)

Menudo: Forever Young (HBO/Max)

Pepsi, Where’s My Jet? (Netflix)

MH370: The Plane That Disappeared (Netflix)

Conversations With a Killer: Jeffrey Dahmer Tapes (Netflix)

Chef’s Table: Pizza (Netflix)

Branson (HBO/Max)

The Anarchists (HBO/Max)

Ed Sheeran: The Sum of It All (Disney+)

Chimp Empire (Netflix)

Paul T. Goldman (Peacock)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SPECIAL*

Frontrunners

Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie (Apple TV+) — podcast [Davis Guggenheim]

Sidney (Apple TV+)

Pretty Baby: Brooke Shields (Hulu)

Pamela: A Love Story (Netflix)

Being Mary Tyler Moore (HBO/Max)

Major Threats

Judy Blume Forever (Amazon)

Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me (Apple TV+) — podcast [Selena Gomez]

If These Walls Could Sing (Disney+)

Love to Love You, Donna Summer (HBO/Max)

“Sr.” (Netflix)

Last Flight Home (Paramount+)

Sin Eater: The Crimes of Anthony Pellicano (FX)

Moonage Daydream (HBO/Max)

Possibilities

Music Box: Jason Isbell: Running With Our Eyes Closed (HBO/Max) — podcast [Bill Simmons]

The Volcano: Rescue from Whakaari (Netflix)

Pelosi in the House (HBO/Max)

Love, Lizzo (HBO/Max)

The Princess (HBO/Max)

Katrina Babies (HBO/Max)

The Sound of 007 (Amazon)

Call Me Miss Cleo (HBO/Max)

*BEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Pedro Pascal (The Last of Us)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Jeremy Strong (Succession) — podcast

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Jeff Bridges (The Old Man) — podcast

Diego Luna (Andor)

Major Threats

Paddy Considine (House of the Dragon)

Harrison Ford (1923)

Dominic West (The Crown)

Kevin Costner (Yellowstone)

Pedro Pascal (The Mandalorian)

Bryan Cranston (Your Honor) — podcast

Matthew Rhys (Perry Mason)

Patrick Stewart (Star Trek: Picard)

Gary Oldman (Slow Horses) — podcast

Nicco Annan (P-Valley)

Antony Starr (The Boys)

Karl Urban (The Boys)

Jack Quaid (The Boys)

Possibilities

Richard Madden (Citadel) — podcast

Gabriel Basso (The Night Agent)

Michael Shannon (Waco: The Aftermath) — podcast

Kiefer Sutherland (Rabbit Hole)

Joshua Jackson (Fatal Attraction)

Forest Whitaker (Godfather of Harlem)

Aaron Paul (Westworld)

Jacob Anderson (Interview with the Vampire)

Warwick Davis (Willow)

Ramon Rodriguez (Will Trent)

Damson Idris (Snowfall)

Billy Crudup (Hello Tomorrow!)

Chris Pratt (The Terminal List)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Sarah Snook (Succession) — podcast

Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)

Imelda Staunton (The Crown)

Helen Mirren (1923) — podcast

Bella Ramsey (The Last of Us)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale) — podcast

Major Threats

Emma D’Arcy (House of the Dragon)

Keri Russell (The Diplomat) — podcast

Juliette Lewis (Yellowjackets)

Tawny Cypress (Yellowjackets)

Sharon Horgan (Bad Sisters)

Betty Gilpin (Mrs. Davis)

Kelly Reilly (Yellowstone)

Christine Baranski (The Good Fight)

Hilary Swank (Alaska Daily)

Brandee Evans (P-Valley)

Possibilities

Evan Rachel Wood (Westworld)

Priyanka Chopra Jonas (Citadel) — podcast

Toni Collette (The Power)

Samantha Morton (The Serpent Queen)

Amanda Peet (Fatal Attraction)

Lizzy Caplan (Fatal Attraction)

Karen Fukuhara (The Boys)

Erin Moriarty (The Boys)

Angela Bassett (9-1-1) — podcast

Katja Herbers (Evil)

Chloe Grace Moretz (The Peripheral)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Brian Cox (Succession) — podcast

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

Giancarlo Esposito (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Matt Smith (House of the Dragon)

Jonathan Banks (Better Call Saul)

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

F. Murray Abraham (The White Lotus: Sicily) — podcast

Alan Ruck (Succession)

Major Threats

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

John Lithgow (The Old Man)

Tom Hollander (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Theo James (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Will Sharpe (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Michael Imperioli (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Rufus Sewell (The Diplomat)

Jonathan Pryce (The Crown) — podcast

Jonny Lee Miller (The Crown)

Rhys Ifans (House of the Dragon)

Fabien Frankel (House of the Dragon)

Steve Toussaint (House of the Dragon)

Bradley Whitford (The Handmaid’s Tale)

O-T Fagbenle (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Max Minghella (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Stellan Skarsgard (Andor)

Brandon Sklenar (1923)

Timothy Dalton (1923)

Elijah Wood (Yellowjackets)

Possibilities

Stanley Tucci (Citadel)

Ed Harris (Westworld)

Jeffrey Wright (Westworld)

James Marsden (Westworld)

Jack Lowden (Slow Horses)

Leo Woodall (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Kyle Soller (Andor)

Cole Hauser (Yellowstone)

Wes Bentley (Yellowstone)

Luke Grimes (Yellowstone)

Gil Birmingham (Yellowstone)

Robert Aramayo (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Ismael Cruz Cordova (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Owain Arthur (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Charlie Vickers (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Jensen Ackles (The Boys)

Laz Alonso (The Boys)

Tomer Capone (The Boys)

Chace Crawford (The Boys)

Jessie T. Usher (The Boys)

Sam Reid (Interview with the Vampire)

Andre Braugher (The Good Fight)

John Slattery (The Good Fight)

Flaes Bang (Bad Sisters)

Brian Gleeson (Bad Sisters)

Daryl McCormack (Bad Sisters)

Carl Weathers (The Mandalorian)

Warren Kole (Yellowjackets)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul) — podcast

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Aubrey Plaza (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Meghann Fahy (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Elizabeth Debicki (The Crown)

Carol Burnett (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Major Threats

Milly Alcock (House of the Dragon)

Lesley Manville (The Crown)

Olivia Cooke (House of the Dragon)

Olivia Williams (The Crown)

Haley Lu Richardson (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Emily Carey (House of the Dragon)

Eve Best (House of the Dragon)

Lauren Ambrose (Yellowjackets)

Ann Dowd (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Yvonne Strahovski (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Samira Wiley (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Madeline Brewer (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Hong Chau (The Night Agent)

Thandiwe Newton (Westworld)

Julia Schlaepfer (1923)

Aminah Nieves (1923)

Denise Gough (Andor)

Genevieve O’Reilly (Andor)

Possibilities

Sabrina Impacciatore (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Simona Tabasco (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Beatrice Grannò (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Kristin Scott Thomas (Slow Horses)

Lesley Manville (Citadel)

Tessa Thompson (Westworld)

Simone Kessell (Yellowjackets)

Alia Shawkat (The Old Man)

Amy Brenneman (The Old Man)

Hope Davis (Your Honor)

Morfydd Clark (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Sophia Nomvete (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Sarah Greene (Bad Sisters)

Anne-Marie Duff (Bad Sisters)

Eve Hewson (Bad Sisters)

Eve Birthistle (Bad Sisters)

Audra McDonald (The Good Fight)

Claudia Doumit (The Boys)

Dominique McElligott (The Boys)

Colby Minifie (The Boys)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Nick Offerman (The Last of Us)

Murray Bartlett (The Last of Us)

Jon Gries (The White Lotus: Sicily)

Andy Serkis (Andor)

Lamar Johnson (The Last of Us)

Bryan Cranston (Better Call Saul) — podcast

Major Threats

Aaron Paul (Better Call Saul)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Christopher Lloyd (The Mandalorian)

Giancarlo Esposito (The Mandalorian) — podcast

Michael McKean (Better Call Saul)

Tony Dalton (Better Call Saul)

Mark Margolis (Better Call Saul)

Timothy Dalton (The Crown)

Salim Daw (The Crown)

Khalid Abdalla (The Crown)

Prasanna Puwanarajah (The Crown)

Forest Whitaker (Andor)

Tom Glynn-Carney (House of the Dragon)

Ty Tennant (House of the Dragon)

Possibilities

Gabriel Luna (The Last of Us)

James Badge Dale (1923)

Peter Stormare (1923)

Alan Cumming (The Good Fight)

Gary Cole (The Good Fight)

Benjamin Walker (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Peter Mullan (The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power)

Alex Lawther (Andor)

Paul Reiser (The Boys)

Joel Grey (The Old Man) — podcast

Jonathan Pryce (Slow Horses) — podcast

Bradley Whitford (Law & Order: Special Victims Unit)

Jack Black (The Mandalorian)

Charles Dance (The Serpent Queen)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

Anna Torv (The Last of Us)

Melanie Lynskey (The Last of Us)

Storm Reid (The Last of Us)

Fiona Shaw (Andor)

Hiam Abbass (Succession)

Cherry Jones (Succession)

Major Threats

Hope Davis (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Claire Foy (The Crown) — podcast

Vanessa Kirby (The Crown)

Natasha McElhone (The Crown)

Nico Parker (The Last of Us)

Christine Hakim (The Last of Us)

Betsy Brandt (Better Call Saul)

Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Clea Duvall (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Margo Martindale (Your Honor)

Possibilities

Lizzo (The Mandalorian) — podcast

Amy Sedaris (The Mandalorian)

Carrie Preston (The Good Fight)

Phylicia Rashad (The Good Fight)

Michelle Forbes (Star Trek: Picard)

Jacki Weaver (Yellowstone)

Jeannie Berlin (Succession)

Bethany Antonia (House of the Dragon)

Aya Cash (The Boys)

Regina Taylor (CSI: Vegas)

*BEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Jeremy Allen White (The Bear)

Bill Hader (Barry) — podcast

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)

Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Major Threats

Jason Segel (Shrinking) — podcast

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Bob Odenkirk (Lucky Hank) — podcast

Sylvester Stallone (Tulsa King)

Mohammed Amer (Mo)

Ramy Youssef (Ramy) — podcast

Dave Burd (Dave)

Matt Berry (What We Do in the Shadows)

Kayvan Novak (What We Do in the Shadows)

Nathan Fielder (The Rehearsal)

Delroy Lindo (UnPrisoned) — podcast

John Larroquette (Night Court)

Possibilities

Pete Davidson (Bupkis)

Keegan-Michael Key (Schmigadoon!)

Adam Scott (Party Down)

Christoph Waltz (The Consultant)

Utkarsh Ambudkar (Ghosts)

D’Pharaoh Woon-A-Tai (Reservation Dogs)

Ralph Macchio (Coba Kai)

William Zabka (Cobra Kai)

Drew Tarver (The Other Two)

Chris O’Dowd (The Big Door Prize)

Rob McElhenney (Mythic Quest)

Alan Tudyk (Resident Alien)

Rob Lowe (Unstable)

*BEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Jenna Ortega (Wednesday)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Selena Gomez (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Natasha Lyonne (Poker Face) — podcast

Elle Fanning (The Great) — podcast

Major Threats

Christina Applegate (Dead to Me)

Linda Cardellini (Dead to Me)

Bridget Everett (Somebody Somewhere)

Natasia Demetriou (What We Do in the Shadows)

Cecily Strong (Schmigadoon!)

Lily Collins (Emily in Paris) — podcast

Maya Rudolph (Loot)

Amy Schumer (Inside Amy Schumer) — podcast

Robin Thede (A Black Lady Sketch Show) — podcast

Rose Byrne (Physical)

Abbi Jacobson (A League of Their Own)

Chante Adams (A League of Their Own)

Possibilities

Ms. Pat (The Ms. Pat Show)

Rose McIver (Ghosts)

Devery Jacobs (Reservation Dogs)

Melissa Rauch (Night Court)

Heléne Yorke (The Other Two)

Kerry Washington (UnPrisoned) — podcast

Martha Plimpton (Sprung)

Tatiana Maslany (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)

Meagan Good (Harlem)

Judy Greer (Reboot)

Sarah Jessica Parker (And Just Like That) — podcast

Mayim Bialik (Call Me Kat)

Ana Gasteyer (American Auto)

Zoe Lister-Jones (Slip)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Henry Winkler (Barry) — podcast

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Stephen Root (Barry)

Ebon Moss-Bachrach (The Bear)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Harrison Ford (Shrinking)

Major Threats

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Brian Tyree Henry (Atlanta)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Jeremy Swift (Ted Lasso)

Brendan Hunt (Ted Lasso)

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Phil Dunster (Ted Lasso)

Anthony Head (Ted Lasso)

Billy Harris (Ted Lasso)

Michael Zegen (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Kenan Thompson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Chris Perfetti (Abbott Elementary)

William Stanford Davis (Abbott Elementary)

Harvey Guillen (What We Do in the Shadows)

Mark Proksch (What We Do in the Shadows)

James Marsden (Jury Duty)

Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat)

GaTa (Dave)

Benjamin Bratt (Poker Face)

Possibilities

LaKeith Stanfield (Atlanta)

Joe Pesci (Bupkis)

Jamie McShane (Wednesday)

Josh Segarra (The Other Two)

Case Walker (The Other Two)

Tituss Burgess (Schmigadoon!)

Alan Cumming (Schmigadoon!)

Martin Short (Schmigadoon!)

Aaron Tveit (Schmigadoon!)

Jaime Camil (Schmigadoon!)

Paul Reiser (Reboot)

Brandon Scott Jones (Ghosts)

Zahn McClarnon (Reservation Dogs)

Michael Urie (Shrinking)

Luke Tennie (Shrinking)

Martin Kove (Cobra Kai)

John Owen Lowe (Unstable)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Sarah Goldberg (Barry)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)

Ayo Edebiri (The Bear)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Jessica Williams (Shrinking)

Major Threats

Cecily Strong (Saturday Night Live)

Lisa Ann Walter (Abbott Elementary)

Gwendoline Christie (Wednesday)

Christina Ricci (Wednesday)

Riki Lindhome (Wednesday)

Zazie Beetz (Atlanta)

Molly Shannon (The Other Two)

Jane Krakowski (Schmigadoon!)

Christa Miller (Shrinking)

Lukita Maxwell (Shrinking)

Teresa Ruiz (Mo)

Mirelle Enos (Lucky Hank)

Abby Elliott (The Bear)

D’Arcy Carden (A League of Their Own)

Marin Hinkle (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Caroline Aaron (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nina Arianda (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Cara Delavingne (Only Murders in the Building)

Possibilities

Edie Falco (Bupkis)

Chloe Fineman (Saturday Night Live)

Ego Nwodim (Saturday Night Live)

Ashley Park (Emily in Paris)

Michaela Jaé Rodriguez (Loot)

Kristin Chenoweth (Schmigadoon!)

Ariana DeBose (Schmigadoon!)

Dove Cameron (Schmigadoon!)

Charlotte Nicdao (Mythic Quest)

Jane Lynch (Party Down)

Jennifer Garner (Party Down)

Megan Mullally (Party Down)

Sian Clifford (Unstable)

Rachel Bloom (Reboot)

Danielle Pinnock (Ghosts)

Rebecca Wisocky (Ghosts)

Jerrie Johnson (Harlem)

Shoniqua Shandai (Harlem)

Grace Byers (Harlem)

*BEST GUEST ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Luke Kirby (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Nathan Lane (Only Murders in the Building)

Dave Chappelle (Saturday Night Live)

Steve Martin & Martin Short (Saturday Night Live)

Pedro Pascal (Saturday Night Live)

Oliver Platt (The Bear)

Major Threats

Leslie Odom, Jr. (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Michael B. Jordan (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Adrien Brody (Poker Face)

Luis Guzmán (Wednesday)

Fred Armisen (Wednesday)

Hank Azaria (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Milo Ventimiglia (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

Darren Criss (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel) — podcast

James Caverly (Only Murders in the Building)

Mark Ruffalo (She-Hulk: Attorney at Law)

Kyle MacLachlan (Lucky Hank)

Possibilities

Bobby Cannavale (Bupkis)

Brad Garrett (Bupkis)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt (Poker Face)

Lil Rel Howery (Poker Face)

Nick Nolte (Poker Face)

Ron Perlman (Poker Face)

Jon Bernthal (The Bear)

Joel McHale (The Bear)

Zack Fox (Abbott Elementary)

Larry Owens (Abbott Elementary)

Nick Kroll (What We Do in the Shadows)

Austin Butler (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Katt Williams (Atlanta)

Nick Offerman (A League of Their Own)

*BEST GUEST ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Taraji P. Henson (Abbott Elementary) — podcast

Ayo Edebiri (Abbott Elementary)

Jane Lynch (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Catherine Zeta-Jones (Wednesday)

Quinta Brunson (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Major Threats

Jenna Ortega (Saturday Night Live)

Aubrey Plaza (Saturday Night Live)

Keke Palmer (Saturday Night Live)

Molly Shannon (Saturday Night Live)

Amy Schumer (Saturday Night Live) — podcast

Shirley MacLaine (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Amy Ryan (Only Murders in the Building)

Jane Lynch (Only Murders in the Building)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

Becky Ann Baker (Ted Lasso)

Marla Gibbs (UnPrisoned)

Judith Light (Poker Face) — podcast

S. Epatha Merkerson (Poker Face)

Ellen Barkin (Poker Face)

Cherry Jones (Poker Face)

Stephanie Hsu (Poker Face) — podcast

Possibilities

Tina Fey (Only Murders in the Building) — podcast

Megan Mullally (Reservation Dogs)

Sutton Foster (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Lauren Weedman (Abbott Elementary)

June Diane Raphael (Abbott Elementary)

Kelly Bishop (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Faith Ford (Night Court)

Elizabeth Perkins (Barry)

Annabella Sciorra (Tulsa King)

Wendie Malick (Shrinking)

Wendie Malick (Night Court)

*BEST ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Evan Peters (Dahmer — Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Taron Egerton (Black Bird) — podcast

Michael Shannon (George & Tammy) — podcast

Daniel Radcliffe (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Steven Yeun (Beef) — podcast

Steve Carell (The Patient) — podcast

Major Threats

Jesse Eisenberg (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Ewan McGregor (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Ben Whishaw (This Is Going to Hurt)

Sam Claflin (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Woody Harrelson (White House Plumbers)

Justin Theroux (White House Plumbers)

Jake Lacy (A Friend of the Family)

Liev Schreiber (A Small Light)

Bryan Cranston (Jerry and Marge Go Large) — podcast

Possibilities

Kumail Nanjiani (Welcome to Chippendales) — podcast

Chaske Spencer (The English)

Joel Kim Booster (Fire Island)

Damian Lewis (A Spy Among Friends)

Guy Pearce (A Spy Among Friends)

Eugenio Mastrandrea (From Scratch)

Jay Ellis (Somebody I Used to Know)

Andy Garcia (Father of the Bride)

Solly McLeod (Tom Jones (Masterpiece))

*BEST ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Rachel Weisz (Dead Ringers)

Jessica Chastain (George & Tammy) — podcast

Kathryn Hahn (Tiny Beautiful Things) — podcast

Ali Wong (Beef)

Emily Blunt (The English)

Lizzy Caplan (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Major Threats

Riley Keough (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Elizabeth Olsen (Love and Death) — podcast

Sydney Sweeney (Reality)

Dominique Fishback (Swarm)

Bel Powley (A Small Light)

Vera Farmiga (Five Days at Memorial)

Alicia Vikander (Irma Vep) — podcast

Annette Bening (Jerry and Marge Go Large)

Jennifer Garner (The Last Thing He Told Me)

Possibilities

Keira Knightley (Boston Strangler) — podcast

Iman Vellani (Ms. Marvel)

Amber Midthunder (Prey)

Gillian Jacobs (Transatlantic)

Alison Brie (Somebody I Used to Know)

Dolly Parton (Dolly Parton’s Mountain Magic Christmas) — podcast

Amy Adams (Disenchanted) — podcast

Gloria Estefan (Father of the Bride)

Sophie Wilde (Tom Jones (Masterpiece))

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Paul Walter Hauser (Black Bird) — podcast

Richard Jenkins (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Domhnall Gleeson (The Patient)

Greg Kinnear (Black Bird)

Bowen Yang (Fire Island)

Murray Bartlett (Welcome to Chippendales)

Ray Liotta (Black Bird) — podcast

Major Threats

Ciarán Hinds (The English)

Jesse Plemons (Love and Death) — podcast

Damson Idris (Swarm)

Quentin Plair (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Christian Slater (Fleishman Is in Trouble)

Hayden Christensen (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Kumail Nanjiani (Obi-Wan Kenobi) — podcast

Rupert Friend (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Joe Cole (A Small Light)

Young Mazino (Beef)

Possibilities

Timothy Olyphant (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Walton Goggins (George & Tammy)

Steve Zahn (George & Tammy)

Domhnall Gleeson (White House Plumbers)

Robert Pine (Five Days at Memorial)

Quentin Plair (Welcome to Chippendales)

David Alan Grier (The Patient)

Chris Cooper (Boston Strangler)

David Dastmalchian (Boston Strangler)

Alessandro Nivola (Boston Strangler)

*BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES OR TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Niecy Nash-Betts (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Claire Danes (Fleishman Is in Trouble) — podcast

Cherry Jones (Five Days at Memorial)

Merritt Wever (Tiny Beautiful Things)

Lily Rabe (Love and Death)

Molly Ringwald (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Maria Bello (Beef)

Major Threats

Suki Waterhouse (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Camila Morrone (Daisy Jones & the Six)

Anna Paquin (A Friend of the Family)

Mckenna Grace (A Friend of the Family)

Lena Headey (White House Plumbers)

Judy Greer (White House Plumbers)

Kathleen Turner (White House Plumbers)

Harriet Walter (This Is Going to Hurt)

Michael Learned (Dahmer – Monster: The Jeffrey Dahmer Story)

Possibilities

Julianne Nicholson (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Evan Rachel Wood (Weird: The Al Yankovic Story)

Olivia Colman (Great Expectations) — podcast

Margaret Cho (Fire Island)

Carrie Coon (Boston Strangler)

Juliette Lewis (Welcome to Chippendales)

Annaleigh Ashford (Welcome to Chippendales)

Moses Ingram (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Maya Erskine (Obi-Wan Kenobi)

Julie Ann Emery (Five Days at Memorial)

Hannah Waddingham (Tom Jones (Masterpiece))