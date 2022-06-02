‘Felonious Monk’ Series in the Works at Fox

The upfronts may have just passed but Fox continues to focus on year-round development.

The broadcast network has handed out a script commitment to Felonious Monk, a drama based on the novel by William Kotzwinkle.

Written by Michael Brandon Guercio (Treadstone, Code Black), the drama revolves around a disgraced cop with anger issues-turned-monk who returns to his hometown to take care of his dead uncle’s outstanding business debts, and suspects foul play. Now, he’s forced to abandon his serene monastery life in order to solve his uncle’s murder and other homicide cases.

In addition to writing the script, Guercio will also exec produce alongside Mosaic’s Jordan Cerf. Author Kotzwinkle will serve as a consultant. Felonious Monk marks Cerf’s first exec producing credit since he made the move from agent in WME’s TV scripted department to Mosaic in 2020.

Kotzwinkle, for his part, is a celebrated author with more than 18 published works. Monk was published last year and is the first in a series about the character.

Guercio is repped by WME, Mosaic and Hanson Jacobson. Kotzwinkle is with ICM and Richard Curtis.