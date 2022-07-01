‘Field of Dreams’ TV Series Dropped at Peacock

A series adaptation of Field of Dreams has struck out at Peacock, The Hollywood Reporter has learned.

The Mike Schur-created drama based on the 1989 Kevin Costner-starring baseball-focused film was picked up straight to series in August 2021 but will not stream on the platform, according to a source with knowledge.

Universal Television, where Schur’s Fremulon shingle holds an overall deal, is in the process of talking to interested buyers.

Schur is the creator of NBC’s The Good Place, along with serving as the co-creator of Parks and Recreation, Brooklyn Nine-Nine and Rutherford Falls. Among other credits, he is an executive producer on HBO Max’s Emmy-winning Hacks and Freevee’s upcoming Primo.

THR previously reported that the series was set to film entirely in Iowa, where the film took place, although it wasn’t expected to shoot at the specific sites used in the movie.

Schur had been set to write the series and share executive producing duties with Lawrence Gordon (who produced the film), David Miner and Morgan Sackett.

Director Phil Alden Robinson’s original film centered on a farmer (Costner) who constructs a baseball diamond in a cornfield in hopes of summoning the spirits of legendary figure Shoeless Joe Jackson and his teammates on the infamous Chicago Black Sox.

Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones and Ray Liotta co-starred in the movie that earned three Oscar nominations including best picture.