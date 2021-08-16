‘Field of Dreams’ TV Drama From Mike Schur Gets Peacock Series Pickup

Is this heaven?

Field of Dreams, the iconic Kevin Costner-led baseball movie, is coming to television. The Good Place creator Mike Schur is adapting the 1989 feature as a scripted drama, which has been ordered straight to series at Peacock.

Schur, a noted baseball superfan, will write the series and exec produce alongside Lawrence Gordon (who produced the movie via his Gordon Co.), David Miner and Morgan Sackett (The Good Place, Hacks, Rutherford Falls). The Field of Dreams TV series hails from Universal Television, where Schur and his Fremulon banner is based with a rich overall deal. Field of Dreams, the first series Schur will write solo since wrapping The Good Place, is the Parks and Rec and The Office alum’s dramatic debut.

Peacock says its Field of Dreams series will reimagine the movie’s mixture of family, baseball, Iowa and magic that made the feature so enduring and beloved. The movie — produced by Universal Pictures — is based on W.P. Kinsella’s 1982 novel about Shoeless Joe Jackson — a member of the infamous “Black Sox” team of the Chicago White Sox who threw the 1919 World Series in exchange for money from a gambling syndicate. The film was nominated for three Oscars, including best picture, adapted screenplay and score. Peacock is the streaming home for the film, which in addition to Costner, featured a cast that included Amy Madigan, James Earl Jones, Ray Liotta (as Shoeless Joe) and Burt Lancaster.

“Field of Dreams is an iconic Universal film title from venerable producers Lawrence and Charles Gordon, that we could only have entrusted to Mike Schur,” said Universal TV president Erin Underhill. “His talent, his love for baseball and his reverence for its themes make him the perfect choice to revisit this beloved film that evokes nostalgia and visceral emotion in so many of its fans.”

The Field of Dreams series announcement comes a week after Major League Baseball built a stadium at the iconic filming site of the movie and hosted the first big-league game in Iowa last week between the Chicago White Sox and New York Yankees. The game, which Tim Anderson won with a dramatic walkoff homer, ranked as MLB’s highest-rated in-season matchup in years. The game, which featured a special appearance by Costner to kick-start the event, will be staged again next year.

“Through the years, Field of Dreams has remained a fan favorite, maintaining its rightful position in the zeitgeist,” said Lisa Katz, president of NBCUniversal Television and Streaming. “It’s whimsical and grounded, a space where Mike Schur excels, and we’re looking forward to bringing a new version of this classic to Peacock.”

Field of Dreams becomes Schur’s latest series via his lucrative Universal TV deal, joining Peacock’s recently renewed Rutherford Falls and HBO Max’s Emmy-nominated comedy Hacks. Schur also co-created NBC’s Brooklyn Nine-Nine, which returned last week for its final season on NBC. Schur is also an exec producer on Netflix’s Master of None and animated series Q-force and is developing Primo, a comedy with Shea Serrano for Amazon’s IMDb TV platform. Schur inked a new five-year, $125 million overall deal to remain at Universal TV back in 2019. Schur is repped by UTA, Miner at 3 Arts and Hansen Jacobson.

Field of Dreams is the second collaboration between NBCUniversal’s TV and film studios, joining Peacock’s live-action Ted series from Seth MacFarlane. Both series join a Peacock scripted roster that also features Girls5eva, A.P. Bio, Saved by the Bell, Bel-Air, Dr. Death, Joe Exotic, Langdon, MacGruber, Punky Brewster, Vampire Academy and Queer as Folk, among others.

Field of Dreams becomes the latest iconic baseball movie to be adapted for TV. Amazon is also bringing Penny Marshall’s beloved A League of Their Own to the small screen as a scripted comedy.