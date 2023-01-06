‘Fire Country’ Renewed for Season 2 at CBS

Fire Country has been renewed for a second season, CBS announced Friday.

The Northern California-set firefighter drama from executive producer Jerry Bruckheimer will return.

The series stars Max Thieriot (Seal Team) as “a young convict seeking redemption and a shortened prison sentence by joining a prison release firefighting program where he and other inmates are partnered with elite firefighters to extinguish massive, unpredictable wildfires across the region.”

The first season premiered Oct. 7 and the show returns from its fall hiatus on Friday.

CBS says Fire Country has averaged 8 million viewers per episode, making it broadcast’s most-watched new series of the season. The number rises to 10 million, says the network, when streaming across all platforms, such as Paramount+, get added in.

“It’s pretty remarkable to see a new series resonate like this with both broadcast and streaming audiences right out of the gate,” said Amy Reisenbach, president of CBS Entertainment. “Fire Country has so many appealing entry points for the audience. It combines high-stakes action with small-town charm, mystery and romance, and a family franchise at its core. We’re blessed to have an incredible team in front of and behind the camera, led by amazing producers and writers and an exceptionally talented cast.”

The series also stars Billy Burke, Kevin Alejandro, Diane Farr, Stephanie Arcila, Jordan Calloway and Jules Latimer. In addition to Bruckheimer, Thieriot, Tony Phelan, Joan Rater, Tia Napolitano and KristieAnne Reed are executive producers. Fire Country is produced by CBS Studios.