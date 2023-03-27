‘Firefly Lane’ Season 2, Part 2 Trailer Has Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke Testing Whether Friendship Truly Is Forever

Can a true friendship survive the test of time? The season two, part two, Firefly Lane trailer shows Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke trying to find that answer in the series’ final episodes.

The Maggie Friedman-created Netflix drama, based on the bestselling novel by Kristin Hannah, follows a more than 30-year friendship between two women — Tully Hart (Heigl), a nationally syndicated talk show host, and Kate Mularkey, a housewife — through love, sacrifice, jealousy, pain and happiness. The series goes through the trials they have faced through different stages of life, with the trailer for the final part showing a new jump in time.

Season two, part one, saw Tully and Kate ending their longtime friendship. The finale then shocked audiences after being left on several cliffhangers, including Kate’s cancer diagnosis, Tully moving and a huge flash-forward showing Kate’s ex-husband, Johnny Ryan (Ben Lawson), dressed up on his wedding day, but with Tully as his bride, not Kate.

“That’s the thing about big life changes, you don’t get to choose when they happen,” Johnny Ryan said in the new trailer released Monday. “You just have to hold on tight to the people you love and make your way through it.”

Now, as audiences hope for some favorable resolutions between the duo in the final seven episodes, the trailer starts off by showing Kate and Tully facing new ups and downs separately. But as they continue to think about one another, will they reunite before it’s too late? Kate can be heard saying to Tully at one point in the video, “You’re stuck with me forever,” but what does forever really mean?

Season two, part two of Firefly Lane premieres on Netflix April 27. Watch the trailer below.