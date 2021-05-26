‘Firefly Lane,’ Starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke, Renewed at Netflix

Netflix is heading back to Firefly Lane.

The streamer has picked up a second season of the drama series starring Katherine Heigl and Sarah Chalke. The two stars shared the renewal news in a video answering questions from viewers (watch it below).

Firefly Lane performed well for Netflix, both by its own internal metrics and by independent figures from Nielsen. The show racked up 49 million views globally in its first 28 days, according to Netflix (which counts a view as two minutes of watch time). It debuted at No. 1 in Nielsen’s streaming rankings for the week of Feb. 3, and U.S. subscribers spent more than 4 billion minutes watching the 10-episode season in its first five weeks, according to the ratings service.

The renewal marks the first time since Heigl departed Grey’s Anatomy in 2010 that a series where she played a lead role earned a renewal. The Emmy winner starred in State of Affairs on NBC in 2014-15 and Doubt on CBS in 2017; both lasted just a single season. (Heigl also joined USA’s Suits for its final two seasons.) Chalke similarly had a string of bad luck with lead roles in one-season comedies Mad Love (CBS) and How to Live With Your Parents (ABC), though she’s had longer runs doing voice work on Rick and Morty and Paradise PD.

Firefly Lane, based on a novel by Kristin Hannah, centers on the decades-spanning friendship between Tully (Heigl) and Kate (Chalke). The two meet as teenagers and go through 30 years of ups and downs, heartbreaks and a friendship-testing love triangle. Despite taking divergent paths in life, their bond remains, until it faces the ultimate test.

Maggie Friedman adapted Hannah’s novel and executive produces the series with Heigl and Shawn Williamson.