Feinberg Forecast: First Read of Emmys Program Categories

PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.

*BEST DRAMA SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Crown (Netflix)

Lovecraft Country (HBO)

The Mandalorian (Disney+)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

This Is Us (NBC)

Bridgerton (Netflix)

Pose (FX)

In Treatment (HBO)

Major Threats

The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)

The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+)

Ratched (Netflix)

Perry Mason (HBO)

P-Valley (Starz)

The Boys (Amazon)

I Hate Suzie (HBO Max)

Godfather of Harlem (Epix)

For All Mankind (Apple TV+)

Yellowstone (Paramount+)

We Are Who We Are (HBO)

Possibilities

Industry (HBO)

Queen Sugar (OWN)

Snowfall (FX)

Away (Netflix)

Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)

City on a Hill (Showtime)

The Good Doctor (ABC)

For Life (ABC)

Evil (CBS)

Big Sky (ABC)

Shadow and Bone (Netflix)

Hightown (Starz)

Servant (Apple TV+)

*BEST COMEDY SERIES*

Frontrunners

Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)

The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)

Hacks (HBO Max)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)

Pen15 (Hulu)

Girls5Eva (Peacock)

Cobra Kai (Netflix)

Major Threats

Master of None (Netflix)

Black-ish (ABC)

Emily in Paris (Netflix)

Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)

Young Rock (ABC)

Made for Love (HBO Max)

Search Party (HBO Max)

Chad (TBS)

Dickinson (Apple TV+)

Home Economics (ABC)

Genera+ion (HBO Max)

Mom (CBS)

Possibilities

Love, Victor (Hulu)

The Unicorn (CBS)

Superstore (NBC)

The Politician (Netflix)

Shrill (Hulu)

Breeders (FX)

The Conners (ABC)

Kenan (NBC)

Mr. Mayor (NBC)

Rutherford Falls (Peacock)

Younger (Paramount+)

*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*

Frontrunners

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

Mare of Easttown (HBO)

The Underground Railroad (Amazon)

WandaVision (Disney+)

I May Destroy You (HBO)

Major Threats

Small Axe (Amazon)

The Undoing (HBO)

The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)

Halston (Netflix)

Genius: Aretha (NatGeo)

Fargo (FX)

Your Honor (Showtime)

A Teacher (FX on Hulu)

Possibilities

The Comey Rule (Showtime)

It’s a Sin (HBO Max)

Stateless (Netflix)

The Third Day (HBO)

The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)

Them (Amazon)

Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (Bravo)

*BEST TV MOVIE*

Frontrunners

Sylvie’s Love (Amazon)

Uncle Frank (Amazon)

Oslo (HBO)

Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)

Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)

Major Threats

Unpregnant (HBO Max)

An American Pickle (HBO Max)

7500 (Amazon)

Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (BBC)

Possibilities

Wendy Williams: The Movie (Lifetime)

Clouds (Disney+)

Safety (Disney+)

Godmothered (Disney+)

*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*

Frontrunners

Pretend It’s a City (Netflix)

Allen vs. Farrow (HBO)

City So Real (NatGeo)

1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)

American Masters (PBS)

Major Threats

High on the Hog (Netflix)

I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)

30 for 30 (ESPN)

The Vow (HBO)

Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)

Love Fraud (Showtime)

Q: Into the Storm (HBO)

Sasquatch (Hulu)

Secrets of the Whales (NatGeo)

Possibilities

The Lady and the Dale (HBO)

Dear… (Apple TV+)

Immigration Nation (Netflix)

Lennox Hill (Netflix)

Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix)

Equal (HBO Max)

Impact (NatGeo)

A Wilderness of Error (FX)

Expecting Amy (HBO Max)