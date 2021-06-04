Feinberg Forecast: First Read of Emmys Program Categories

- Share this article on Facebook
- Share this article on Twitter
- Share this article on Email
- Show additional share options
- Share this article on Print
- Share this article on Comment
- Share this article on Whatsapp
- Share this article on Linkedin
- Share this article on Reddit
- Share this article on Pinit
- Share this article on Tumblr
PLEASE NOTE: This forecast, assembled by The Hollywood Reporter‘s awards columnist Scott Feinberg, reflects his best attempt to predict the behavior of the Academy of Television Arts and Sciences, not his personal preferences. He arrives at these standings by drawing upon consultations with voters and strategists, analysis of marketing and campaigns, results of awards that precede the Emmys and the history of the Emmys itself. There will be regular updates to reflect new developments.
*BEST DRAMA SERIES*
Frontrunners
The Crown (Netflix)
Lovecraft Country (HBO)
The Mandalorian (Disney+)
The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)
This Is Us (NBC)
Bridgerton (Netflix)
Pose (FX)
In Treatment (HBO)
Related Stories
Major Threats
The Falcon and the Winter Soldier (Disney+)
The Mosquito Coast (Apple TV+)
Ratched (Netflix)
Perry Mason (HBO)
P-Valley (Starz)
The Boys (Amazon)
I Hate Suzie (HBO Max)
Godfather of Harlem (Epix)
For All Mankind (Apple TV+)
Yellowstone (Paramount+)
We Are Who We Are (HBO)
Possibilities
Industry (HBO)
Queen Sugar (OWN)
Snowfall (FX)
Away (Netflix)
Raised by Wolves (HBO Max)
City on a Hill (Showtime)
The Good Doctor (ABC)
For Life (ABC)
Evil (CBS)
Big Sky (ABC)
Shadow and Bone (Netflix)
Hightown (Starz)
Servant (Apple TV+)
*BEST COMEDY SERIES*
Frontrunners
Ted Lasso (Apple TV+)
The Flight Attendant (HBO Max)
Hacks (HBO Max)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist (NBC)
Pen15 (Hulu)
Girls5Eva (Peacock)
Cobra Kai (Netflix)
Major Threats
Master of None (Netflix)
Black-ish (ABC)
Emily in Paris (Netflix)
Mythic Quest (Apple TV+)
Young Rock (ABC)
Made for Love (HBO Max)
Search Party (HBO Max)
Chad (TBS)
Dickinson (Apple TV+)
Home Economics (ABC)
Genera+ion (HBO Max)
Mom (CBS)
Possibilities
Love, Victor (Hulu)
The Unicorn (CBS)
Superstore (NBC)
The Politician (Netflix)
Shrill (Hulu)
Breeders (FX)
The Conners (ABC)
Kenan (NBC)
Mr. Mayor (NBC)
Rutherford Falls (Peacock)
Younger (Paramount+)
*BEST LIMITED OR ANTHOLOGY SERIES*
Frontrunners
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
Mare of Easttown (HBO)
The Underground Railroad (Amazon)
WandaVision (Disney+)
I May Destroy You (HBO)
Major Threats
Small Axe (Amazon)
The Undoing (HBO)
The Good Lord Bird (Showtime)
Halston (Netflix)
Genius: Aretha (NatGeo)
Fargo (FX)
Your Honor (Showtime)
A Teacher (FX on Hulu)
Possibilities
The Comey Rule (Showtime)
It’s a Sin (HBO Max)
Stateless (Netflix)
The Third Day (HBO)
The Haunting of Bly Manor (Netflix)
Them (Amazon)
Dirty John: The Betty Broderick Story (Bravo)
*BEST TV MOVIE*
Frontrunners
Sylvie’s Love (Amazon)
Uncle Frank (Amazon)
Oslo (HBO)
Robin Roberts Presents: Mahalia (Lifetime)
Dolly Parton’s Christmas on the Square (Netflix)
Major Threats
Unpregnant (HBO Max)
An American Pickle (HBO Max)
7500 (Amazon)
Doctor Who: Revolution of the Daleks (BBC)
Possibilities
Wendy Williams: The Movie (Lifetime)
Clouds (Disney+)
Safety (Disney+)
Godmothered (Disney+)
*BEST DOCUMENTARY OR NONFICTION SERIES*
Frontrunners
Pretend It’s a City (Netflix)
Allen vs. Farrow (HBO)
City So Real (NatGeo)
1971: The Year That Music Changed Everything (Apple TV+)
American Masters (PBS)
Major Threats
High on the Hog (Netflix)
I’ll Be Gone in the Dark (HBO)
30 for 30 (ESPN)
The Vow (HBO)
Murder on Middle Beach (HBO)
Love Fraud (Showtime)
Q: Into the Storm (HBO)
Sasquatch (Hulu)
Secrets of the Whales (NatGeo)
Possibilities
The Lady and the Dale (HBO)
Dear… (Apple TV+)
Immigration Nation (Netflix)
Lennox Hill (Netflix)
Crime Scene: The Vanishing at the Cecil Hotel (Netflix)
Equal (HBO Max)
Impact (NatGeo)
A Wilderness of Error (FX)
Expecting Amy (HBO Max)
More from The Hollywood Reporter
-
Awards
“My Hope Was to Recontextualize the Way We View My Ancestors”: THR Presents the Key Creative Team Behind ‘The Underground Railroad’
-
-
Behind The Screen
How ‘Underground Railroad’ Editor Joi McMillon Approached the Nuanced Performances in the TV Adaptation
-
-
Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist
‘Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist’ Choreographer and DP Reveal How They Made 130 Musical Numbers
-
Heat Vision
Justin Theroux on ‘The Mosquito Coast’ and His New Perspective on ‘The Leftovers’ Ending
THR Newsletters
Sign up for THR news straight to your inbox every day