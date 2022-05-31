‘Fleabag’ Producers, Star Team for Showtime Comedy Series

Showtime is teaming up with producers of Fleabag for a comedy series.

Brett Gelman, who played a key role in the Emmy-winning comedy, will star in and executive produce Entitled, which Showtime is co-producing with the U.K.’s Channel 4 in association with All3Media International. Matt Morgan (the BBC’s Mister Winner) created the series and executive produces with Gelman and Fleabag producers Harry Williams, Jack Williams and Sarah Hammond of Two Brothers Pictures.

Gelman (Stranger Things, HBO’s Camping) will play Gabe, an American widower who travels to England to get to know his late wife’s estranged family. In their crumbling, Gothic mansion in the countryside, they compete for his affections — and his newfound fortune.

“With Matt Morgan’s razor-sharp writing, the world-class producing team of Harry, Jack and Sarah at Two Brothers, and a role perfectly written for the singular Brett Gelman, Entitled is led by an undeniable creative team at the center of a funny, suspenseful and surprisingly emotional comedy,” said Amy Israel, executive vp global programming at Showtime.

Said Gelman, “I am so excited to be back at it with my fam that is Harry, Jack and Sarah at Two Brothers. I am so incredibly grateful to Channel 4 and Showtime and blessed to have a genius like Matt creating such a deliciously twisted world.”

Tim Kirkby (Veep, Brockmire) will direct the eight-episode season and also serve as an executive producer.