‘Fleishman Is in Trouble’ Author on Breaking Up the Modern Marriage for Hulu

This week marks our last episode of November as Dan and I are taking some extra time off for Thanksgiving. (Our next episode will be Dec. 2.) In this installment, we’ve got a deep-dive interview into the FX-produced Hulu limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble with author and first-time showrunner Taffy Brodesser-Akner. Plus thought-provoking segments on the state of Ryan Murphy at Netflix and what happened with Westworld at HBO.

Here’s how the episode plays out:

1. Headlines

This Fool, Jessica Chastain and Showtime, Judy Blume and Mara Brock Akil, A Million Little Things, Carnival Row as well as Good Night, and Good Luck lead the week’s top TV headlines.

2. The State of Ryan Murphy

Amid rumors that the creator of American Horror Story and Glee could be returning home to Disney, Netflix solidified its future with the prolific showrunner with renewals for Monster (two seasons) and The Watcher. We break down why this is a big deal.

3. Farewell, Westworld

Hundreds of millions of dollars later, HBO’s Westworld will not make it to the ending that creators Lisa Joy and Jonah Nolan had for their sci-fi drama. This segment goes deep to look at all the ways in which HBO supported the pricey drama and the simple reason that it won’t return for more.

4. Showrunner Spotlight

Our guest this week is Taffy Brodesser-Akner, who makes her TV writing/producing debut with Hulu’s FX-produced limited series Fleishman Is in Trouble, based on her debut novel of the same name. Before Fleishman, which premieres Nov. 17, Brodesser-Akner was an acclaimed reporter, best known for writing profiles running in publications ranging from GQ to ESPN the Magazine to The New York Times.

5. Critic’s Corner

As usual, every episode ends with Dan’s thoughts on what to watch (or skip) this weekend. He weighs in on The Crown, Tulsa King, Mammals, Fleishman Is in Trouble and The English.

Hear it all now on TV's Top 5.