Florian Munteanu Joins Season 3 of Netflix’s Historical Drama ‘Vikings: Valhalla’

Florian Munteanu, who played Razor Fist in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, has joined the season three cast of Netflix’s historical drama, Vikings: Valhalla.

Created by Jeb Stuart, the show is a sequel to Vikings, which aired for six seasons on the History Channel. The series is set 100 years after the events of the initial show and focuses, for those who know their Viking history, on the expansion of those people who love to drink mead and pillage in a berserker rage across the Atlantic, while also detailing the struggle between Christianity and paganism.

Sam Clorlett stars as Norse explorer Leif Erikson and Frida Gustavsson as sister Freydis Eiriksdottir.

Munteanu will play the historical figure General George Maniakes of the Byzantine Empire, who later leads a revolt against the emperor.

The series premiered February 2022, with seasons two and three announced in March. Shooting will commence in Ireland later this month. It is also due to shoot in Croatia.

Munteanu is coming off Creed 3, where he reprises his role of Viktor Drago, the son of boxer Ivan Drago famously played by Dolph Lundgren. The character was first introduced in Creed II, the hit 2018 movie that also served as Munteanu’s feature film introduction.

The actor is also one of the stars of Lionsgate’s Borderlands, an adaptation of the videogame, which features Cate Blanchett, Jack Black and Kevin Hart among its top billers. The movie just had a splashy introduction at CinemaCon last week ahead of a release later this year.

Munteanu is repped by Gersh and Goodman Genow.