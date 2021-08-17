‘Flowers in the Attic’ Prequel Miniseries Ordered by Lifetime

Lifetime has ordered a prequel miniseries to the Gothic teen classic Flowers in the Attic.

The network has greenlit Flowers in the Attic: The Origin based on the novel Garden of Shadows, which had writer Andrew Neiderman contributing to the franchise originally created by author V.C. Andrews.

The network has a full cast in place: Jemima Rooper (Gold Digger) and Max Irons (Condor) will star as Olivia Winfield and Malcolm Foxworth — the grandparents of Cathy and Chris Dollanganger, the protagonists of the first book. The series also stars Kelsey Grammer (Frasier), Harry Hamlin (Mad Men), Paul Wesley (The Vampire Diaries), Kate Mulgrew (Orange Is the New Black), Alana Boden (I Am Elizabeth Smart), Hannah Dodd (Harlots), T’Shan Williams (The Color Purple) and Callum Kerr (Four Weddings and a Funeral).

Here’s The Origin‘s official description: It “tells the story of the headstrong and determined Olivia Winfield (Rooper), who is working alongside her beloved father (Hamlin) when she finds herself unexpectedly wooed by one of the nation’s most eligible bachelors, Malcolm Foxworth (Irons). After a whirlwind romance, Olivia finds herself as the mistress of the imposing Foxworth Hall, where she soon discovers that the fairy-tale life she expected has quickly become a nightmare. Under Malcolm’s debonair exterior lies a dark heart, and a twisted evil lurks inside Foxworth Hall that will threaten Olivia’s happiness and that of her children. Her attempts to keep them all safe ultimately push Olivia to become the most terrifying version of herself, leading to her inevitable — and notorious — decision to lock her grandchildren in the attic.”

In addition, “Dodd stars as Olivia’s daughter, Corinne, while Williams takes on the role of Foxworth Hall’s longtime staff member and Olivia’s observant housekeeper, Nella. Mulgrew plays Mrs. Steiner, Malcolm’s loyal house manager and head of the Foxworth Hall staff. Grammer portrays Malcolm’s illustrious father, Garland Foxworth, who is married to his new wife, Alicia, played by Boden. Wesley stars as John Amos, Olivia’s cousin whose revelations change her life forever, and Callum Kerr stars as Christopher, a close relative of the Foxworth family whose life will be eternally intertwined with Corrine’s from the moment they set eyes on each other.”

Lifetime previously released the adaptations Flowers in the Attic and Petals on the Wind in 2014.