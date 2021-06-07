Floyd Mayweather-Logan Paul Fight Overwhelms Showtime Servers

Signage is displayed prior to the exhibition boxing match between Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul at Hard Rock Stadium on June 06, 2021 in Miami Gardens, Florida.

The Floyd Mayweather and Logan Paul exhibition bout has apparently crashed Showtime’s servers.

“We are aware that some customers have been having trouble accessing tonight’s Pay Per View event on Showtime.com. We are working diligently to resolve the issue and will redress customers appropriately,” a Showtime spokesperson said in a statement around 7:30 p.m.

Showtime’s official social media accounts were inundated with people saying they ordered the $50 pay-per-view fight, but were getting an error message that read “SERVER ERROR 502 BAD GATEWAY.” Most demanded a refund. Doctor Strange director Scott Derrickson was among those frustrated.

“It seems @showtime was not prepared for the traffic of tonight’s (very expensive) PPV Logan Paul/Floyd Mayweather fight. Extremely frustrated here, trying to watch it with my son,” Derrickson tweeted.

Showtime acknowledged there was an issue via a number of tweets.

“IMPORTANT NOTICE We are aware of an issue impacting your ability to access tonight’s PPV event through http://showtime.com & the SHOWTIME app. Visit http://sho.com/ppv for updates. Updates will also be posted here. Please refresh your browser to view updates,” the Showtime support page tweeted.

That was followed with: “IMPORTANT NOTICE: We are aware of an issue impacting tonight’s PPV event as well as the SHOWTIME and SHOWTIME Anytime apps. Updates will be posted here, so please refresh your browser to view the latest update.”

Showtime’s refund policy does not mention technical difficulties, only if an event is canceled. “If the PPV event is canceled in its entirety, and you purchased the event through the SHOWTIME app, you will automatically be refunded in full to the payment method you used when you purchased the event,” reads the message. “Refunds may take time to be credited to your account. Refund processing times may vary depending on your billing method.”

The highly-anticipated exhibition fight between the undefeated professional boxer Mayweather and the YouTube personality Paul, the older brother of YouTuber and fighter Jake Paul, was taking place at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Florida.

