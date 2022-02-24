Food Network’s ‘Big Restaurant Bet’ Dangles $250K Investment From Geoffrey Zakarian

Food Network is enlisting talent to help goose the payout in its reality competitions. And the latest is fixture Geoffrey Zakarian, who’s fronting a $250,000 investment for a hopeful chef and entrepreneur in new series Big Restaurant Bet.

The six-part series, which will air on Food Network and streamer Discovery+ starting April 5, pits eight chefs against one another with the ultimate goal of one getting their own restaurant bankrolled. It follows the recent launch of Guy’s Chance of Lifetime —which finds Food Network flagship personality Guy Fieri handing out a franchise of one of his Chicken Guy restaurants.

“Opening a restaurant takes unwavering determination, razor sharp skill and unique culinary talent,” said Zakarian. “In Big Restaurant Bet, viewers will follow the journey and dreams of eight talented chefs that are passionate about launching their own restaurant. It’s not just a once in a lifetime competition – it’s real life. In the end, I’m going to select one chef to get behind and help bring their concept to fruition. The stakes are high, and my own reputation is on the line as we find America’s next great restaurateur.”

Zakarian, known on Food Network for his role is The Kitchen, The Next Iron Chef and Chopped, is also experienced in non-televised culinary work in multiple Manhattan-based restaurants over the years. He will also serve as a judge on Big Restaurant Bet, alongside his wife and business partner Margaret Zakarian and hospitality consultant and chef Eric Haugen.

“Ask any chef to name one of the greatest professionals they have ever seen in a kitchen and Geoffrey Zakarian is on everyone’s list,” said Courtney White, President, Food Network and Streaming Food Content, Discovery Inc. “In Big Restaurant Bet, we watch Geoffrey and his team put themselves out there like never before, as they risk their own business on the future of one very talented chef.”

Big Restaurant Bet is produced by BSTV Entertainment.