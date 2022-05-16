‘For All Mankind’ Season 3 Trailer Attacks Mars

Tell Elon Musk: Apple TV+ is headed to Mars.

The streamer has released the trailer (below) for the third season of its space exploration drama series For All Mankind.

The alternate-history drama imagines what would have happened if the global space race had continued unabated after the 1969 moon landing. Season three jumps ahead a decade to the early 1990s with a high-octane race to a new planetary frontier.

The official description: “In season three, the Red Planet becomes the new frontier in the Space Race not only for the U.S. and the Soviet Union, but also an unexpected new entrant with a lot to prove and even more at stake. Our characters find themselves going head-to-head as their ambitions for Mars come into conflict and their loyalties are tested, creating a pressure cooker that builds to a climactic conclusion.”

The ensemble cast returning for season three includes Joel Kinnaman, Shantel VanSanten, Jodi Balfour, Sonya Walger, Krys Marshall, Cynthy Wu, Casey Johnson, Coral Peña and Wrenn Schmidt, along with new series regular Edi Gathegi who will play Dev Ayesa, a charismatic visionary with his sights set on the stars.

For All Mankind is from creator Ronald D. Moore, and showrunners Ben Nedivi and Matt Wolpert. The series returns Friday, June 10, when it will launch 10 weekly episodes.