‘For Life’: IMDb TV Circling Season 3 of Canceled ABC Drama

There may still be life left in ABC’s canceled drama For Life.

Amazon-backed IMDb TV has landed free streaming rights to the first two seasons of the former ABC legal drama starring Nicholas Pinnock. Should the series perform well on the ad-supported platform, the drama could earn a third-season renewal on the platform.

Sources tell The Hollywood Reporter that the cast of For Life, a co-production between Sony Pictures Television and ABC Signature Studios, recently extended their options with both studios as they await to see how the drama about a man imprisoned for a crime he didn’t commit who becomes an attorney and helps overturn wrongful convictions performs on the free streaming service.

The drama inspired by the story of Isaac Wright Jr. and from creator Hank Steinberg and exec producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson was originally developed by former ABC entertainment president Karey Burke and ran for two seasons on the Disney-backed broadcast network. It was canceled in May by Burke’s successor, Craig Erwich, who now oversees both ABC and Hulu after Burke was promoted to run studio 20th Television. For Life was previously shopped to Hulu, which had SVOD rights as well as served as the show’s next-day streaming home. Hulu passed on renewing For Life as an original for its third season and lead studio Sony TV continued to shop the show.

IMDb TV launched in January 2019 and has built an impressive roster of library content as it looks to compete with similar free and ad-supported streaming platforms. The service is also home to original scripted series including an upcoming Leverage update, a spinoff of Amazon’s Bosch, recently renewed Alex Rider and such newly ordered series as Clea DuVall’s Tegan & Sara-inspired entry High School and Dick Wolf’s On Call.