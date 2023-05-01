Former ‘Bachelor,’ ‘Love Is Blind’ and ‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Contestants to Compete on Freevee’s ‘The GOAT’

The search for the greatest reality contestant of all time is on.

Former contestants from The Bachelor franchise, Vanderpump Rules, Love Is Blind, RuPaul’s Drag Race, The Real Housewives of New York City, Survivor, FBoy Island, Dancing With the Stars, The Real World, 90 Day Fiancé, The Challenge and more will compete on The GOAT, a new competition series on Freevee.

Tayshia Adams, Joe Amabile, Kristen Doute, Reza Farahan, CJ Franco, Wendell Holland, Teck Holmes, Justin Johnson/Alyssa Edwards, Paola Mayfield, Da’Vonne Rogers, Joey Sasso, Jason Smith, Lauren Speed-Hamilton and Jill Zarin have taken up residence in GOAT Manor for production, which began in April.

Comedian Daniel Tosh is set to host the reality series, which will see the 14 competitors face mental, physical and social challenges for a cash prize and America’s respect as the GOAT of reality TV.

Some of the buzziest names from the last two decades of reality TV have already descended upon Atlanta for the show.

The GOAT is being executive produced by Elan Gale and Bill Dixon (The Bachelor franchise, FBoy Island, Pooch Perfect), Anthony Anderson (Black-ish), Lee Eisenberg (The Office, Jury Duty), Michael Friedman (Yellowstone, Mayor of Kingstown, The Hills, The Bachelor franchise), Howard T. Owens and Isabel San Vargas (Hillary, Running Wild With Bear Grylls). Dixon will also serve as the showrunner, while Micheal Shea directs.

The show’s announcement comes on the heels of the news that Amazon will be taking 100 of its original projects and making them available for free on Freevee this year.