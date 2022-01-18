Former HBO Exec Len Amato Set as Content Chief at MasterClass

Former HBO exec Len Amato has lined up his next gig.

Amato, who exited his role as president of HBO Films, Cinemax and miniseries last year, has been tapped to serve as chief content officer at MasterClass.

In his new role, Amato will head content organization and lead innovation, strategy and development of class launches at the company. He will report to MasterClass founder and CEO David Rogier.

“Len has been a pioneer in creating premium, original content and I’m thrilled to welcome him to the team,” Rogier said. “His passion for storytelling, proven leadership and ability to attract talent will help us expand and innovate, providing even more ways to transform our members’ lives through our content.”

Added Amato: “MasterClass is setting a new standard for premium content with its cinematic value and ability to intimately connect world-class instructors with its members. I’m excited to continue to democratize learning by bringing these stories to life in new ways and scale the impact of our content.”

Amato spent more than a decade at HBO and opted to leave last year as part of executive restructuring at WarnerMedia. Originally a producer, Amato joined HBO in 2007 as senior vp HBO Films and oversaw scores of original HBO Films including Behind the Candelabra, Recount, Confirmation, Fahrenheit 451, The Normal Heart, Game Change, Temple Grandin and Grey Gardens, among several others. The division earned hundreds of Emmy nominations and scores of wins.

He left an HBO slate that includes The White House Plumbers, directed by David Mandel and starring Woody Harrelson and Justin Theroux; and Landscapeers, from helmer Alexander Payne and toplined by Olivia Colman. He previously oversaw David Simon’s limited series The Plot Against America and played a key role in acquiring Emmy-nominated pic Bad Education, starring Hugh Jackman.

Amato was one of the few execs that remained at HBO from the Richard Plepler era. His responsibilities were rolled under other execs at the company.

MasterClass has more than 150 instructors with courses in a variety of fields, including arts and entertainment, a space where Amato has deep relationships.