Former TruTV Topper Joins Fox’s Bento Box  

Bento Box Entertainment is bringing in a pair of seasoned executives as the Fox-based animation studio continues to expand.

Former TruTV president Chris Linn and head of originals Marissa Ronca and their Contrast Media has signed a development deal with the animation company. Under the agreement, Linn and Ronca will work with Bento Box development department and advise on creative strategy, packaging and development for Fox, streamer Tubi and third-party platforms. The former WarnerMedia execs will also provide support for Bento Box’s NFT studio, Blockchain Creative Labs.

“Chris and Marissa are fantastic executives, whose work we’ve admired for quite some time,” said Scott Greenberg, co-founder and CEO at Bento Box. “As we continue to grow Bento Box’s output and expand into Web3 with Blockchain Creative Labs, we’re thrilled to be partnering with them, and are eager to create amazing new content together.”

Linn previously served as the central exec for WarnerMedia-backed TruTV, where he had been president of the comedy-focused cable network since 2013. He departed the company in May 2019 as Kevin Reilly added oversight of the cabler before being pushed out in 2020. During his tenure, Linn rebranded Court TV as TruTV with series including At Home With Amy Sedaris, Impractical Jokers, Adam Ruins Everything and Tacoma FD, among others. Ronca previously reported to Linn and had been with the former Turner-owned network since 2007.

“Scott Greenberg and his team share our passion for comedy, collaboration and fan-favorite content,” Linn and Ronca said in a joint statement announcing the news Thursday. “We look forward to bringing our expertise to Bento Box during this exciting period of growth.”

Fox has been ramping up its animation slate since acquiring Bento Box a few years ago. The animation company is behind Apple’s Central Park, Fox’s Bob’s Burgers, The Great, Duncanville, Housebroken, Hulu’s The Awesomes and several others.

Adult-focused animated series have continued to be in high demand across broadcast and streamers alike as they are often cheaper to produce than live-action scripted and, in success, can become multibillion-dollar franchises with lucrative merchandising. Many of those series, like Family Guy, Bob’s Burgers and Rick and Morty, rank as some of the most-watched library titles on streaming platforms thanks in part to rabid fan bases and easy repeatability.