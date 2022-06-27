Formula 1 Scripted Series in the Works at Hulu With Driver Daniel Ricciardo (Exclusive)

Hulu is getting into the driver’s seat.

The Disney-backed streamer is teaming with driver Daniel Ricciardo to develop a half-hour scripted series that is set in the world of Formula 1 racing.

Details about the project’s logline are being kept under wraps. A search for a writer is under way.

The series, which is currently in the early development stages, hails from Lionsgate Television and Temple Hill’s Marty Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, Phoebe Zimmer, Sydney Title. Ricciardo, one of the most prolific F1 drivers in the world, will exec produce. Ricciardo drives for McLaren and has won an impressive eight Grand Prix races.

The news comes as racing projects have been heating up the TV and film landscape. Apple recently landed a Formula 1 feature starring Brad Pitt following a competitive bidding war. Netflix recently mounted a NASCAR-backed comedy series starring Kevin James, The Crew, which was canceled after one season. Apple also recently landed a feature documentary about British F1 racer Lewis Hamilton.