Russian Formula One Race Canceled Following Ukraine Invasion

Russia will not be hosting a Formula One race in September, it has been revealed.

Following on the heels of the Champions League soccer final, which was due to be held in St. Petersburg but was canceled yesterday, F1 becomes the latest sport to take action in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Formula One canceled the Grand Prix without condemning Russia, according to The Guardian, but said holding the event would be “impossible” given current events. Instead, Istanbul will step in as a replacement.

The decision follows disquiet from several of Formula One’s most famous names over the prospect of racing in Russian. Current world champion Max Verstappen has vocalized his opposition, while Sebastian Vettel declared that he would boycott the race if necessary.

“The FIA Formula 1 World Championship visits countries all over the world with a positive vision to unite people, bringing nations together,” F1 said in a statement. “We are watching the developments in Ukraine with sadness and shock and hope for a swift and peaceful resolution to the present situation. On Thursday evening Formula One, the FIA, and the teams discussed the position of our sport, and the conclusion is, including the view of all relevant stakeholders, that it is impossible to hold the Russian Grand Prix in the current circumstances.”

On Friday UEFA announced that, following the decision to drop Russia as host of the Champions League final in St. Petersburg, Paris would be used instead.